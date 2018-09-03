Security Product Integration Services Market Size Projected to Rise Lucratively during 2018 to 2028

Security Product Integration Services Market: Introduction

The growing demand for enhanced security products/systems/solutions, across various industry verticals, has led to the increasing adoption of security product integration services. With continuous progression in technologies, introduction of advanced security products is also witnessed.

As a whole, these security systems comprise three major components, i.e., hardware, software, and services. Thus, to offer an integrated solution via the product, an integration of these components is required. With an intention of offering a complete solution and cater the aforementioned demand for an integrated solution, security product integration services are offered by various service providers.

Security product integration services offer an enhanced and effective security service to a premise. Security product integration services assist the standalone security products in operating effectively and in enhancing the efficacy of premises’ security architectures by offering a centralized interconnection architecture. In addition to this, security product integration services enable the security products to distribute and receive data from other products.

The security product integration services market has witnessed a considerable traction in the past four years. However, the market for security product integration services is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

Security Product Integration Services Market: Dynamics

The primary application of a security systems is to provide accessibility to an authorized individual into a premise. With the increasing crime rate, such as thefts, unauthorized trespassing, etc. across various regions, the demand for advanced security products has increased across the globe. This, as a result, acts as one of the major driving factors for the global security product integration services market. In addition to this, increasing demand from BFSI, construction and healthcare industries for an enhanced security system is also impacting the growth of the security product integration services market in a positive way. Additionally, advantages associated with the adoption of security product integration services, such as interoperability and connectivity enabled between multiple products such as HVAC, fire alarm, lighting, security, and visitor management systems is also assisting the adoption of security product integration services. These factors, collectively, are expected to drive the growth of the global security product integration services market.

However, issues such as additional costs associated with the adoption of security product integration services is a major factor hampering their adoption. In addition to this, lack of adoption of security systems in regions having low infrastructural development also acts as a challenging factor for the growth of the global security product integration services market.

One of the recent trend witnessed in the security product integration services is the development of IT departments, owing to the increasing penetration of IoT, for specializing in coding, programming and other skills required for integration and communication through the web.

Security Product Integration Services Market: Segmentation

The global security product integration services market can be segmented on the basis of industry verticals and end users.

On the basis of industry verticals, the security product integration services market is segmented as:

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Hospitality

BFSI

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

On the basis of end users, the security product integration services market is segmented as:

Commercial

Industrial

Of the above mentioned industry verticals, major adoption of security product integration services is expected in the commercial segment owing to the maximum adoption of security systems and demand for security across the same segment (i.e., across various industries such as BFSI, hospitality, consumer electronics, offices and enterprises, etc.)

Security Product Integration Services Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the security product integration services market are Johnson Controls Inc., Convergint Technologies, ADT, Vector Security Inc., Securitas Electronic Security, Incorporated, Red Hawk Fire & Security, VTI Security, and G4S plc, among others.

Security Product Integration Services Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the security product integration services market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global security product integration services market during the forecast period, owing to high demand for security product integration services across various industries in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America, in terms of value. China is expected to exhibit high growth rate in the global security product integration services market, during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of security systems across various offices and industries. Besides this, Latin America is also expected to witness a considerable growth in the global security product integration services market during the forecast period, due to the increasing crime rate in the region. MEA is expected to exhibit a considerable growth rate in the global security product integration service market over the forecast period.

