Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Value and Growth in North America

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market is anticipated at USD 6.3 Billion in 2018 and envisioned to be developing at a CAGR of 6.7%, to reach USD 8.71 Billion by 2023. The packaging of pharmaceutical products and drug shipping structures is an essential step within the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical packaging system gives safety and exceptional of packaging for pharmaceutical products. Unlike traditional packaging systems, pharmaceutical packaging device used nowadays are modern-day, flexible, automatic and are covered to meet pharmaceutical merchandise necessities.

Factors affecting market growth:

Improved R&D investments (+)

Growing generic and contract manufacturing activities (+)

New developments in packaging materials (+)

Increasing demand for flexible and integrated packaging (+)

Rise in the development of contract packaging (+)

Strict environmental and political norms (-)

High packaging cost (-)

Market Segmentation

The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market is segmented on the basis of

Packaging

Primary Packaging Equipment

Secondary Packaging Equipment

Labelling and Serialization



Product

Liquid Packaging Equipment

Solid Packaging Equipment

Semi-solid Packaging Equipment



Key players:

The major share holders of the market include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Körber AG (Germany), Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy), Multivac Group (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), and Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH (Germany).

