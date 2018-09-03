PEAK ENT and Voice Center Offers Hearing Aids for Patients in Denver

PEAK ENT and Voice Center provides hearing aids and hearing protection devices for patients who have hearing problems. The company has partnered with trusted manufacturers to give its patients innovative hearing aid tools.

[Broomfield, 09/03/2018] – PEAK ENT and Voice Center provides a comprehensive range of medical services to patients who have problems with their eyes, nose, throat, neck, voice, and ears. The PEAK ENT Hearing and Hearing Loss Department has audiologists who can assist their patients with finding the right hearing aid, with a range of varying prices, features, and styles.

Considerations in Selecting Hearing Aids for Patients

The PEAK ENT and Voice Center offers many hearing aids that come in different sizes and styles. These aids are highly-customizable, with a wide range of hearing aid styles so a patient can choose a device best suited to the severity of their diagnosis, and the features that they need.

A Receiver in Canal (RIC) device, for example is placed into the ear canal and is very discreet. This style is appropriate for mild to moderate high frequency loss of hearing. On the other hand, the Full Shell or In the Ear (ITE) device is much larger, but allows for a bigger battery and longer operation time, with more manual controls that can be adjusted by the patient. ITE devices are ideal in cases of mild to severe hearing loss.

Available Hearing Aids at PEAK ENT and Voice Center

PEAK ENT and Voice Center offers various styles. This includes in-the-ear, in-the-canal, behind-the-ear (BTE), and BTE with tube and chip devices, among others. The clinic has also partnered with trusted manufacturers of hearing aid products and accessories like Oticon, Phonak, Widex, and Unitron.

These companies supply PEAK ENT and Voice Center with hearing aids with devices that have useful features such as rechargeable batteries and Bluetooth compatibility.

A patient with conductive hearing loss can be treated with the Baha Attract System. This device provides comfort to the wearer because of its Baha SoftWear™ Pad, a specially-engineered pad that adapts to the shape of your head and evenly distributes pressure. The Baha System offered by PEAK ENT and Voice Center works by transferring sound from the processor to the implant via magnets. Then, the vibrations are directed through the bone and stimulate the inner ear.

PEAK ENT and Voice Center can also help patients with tinnitus. The audiologists at the clinic can determine the necessary treatment, and provide devices that protect the ears from prolonged exposure to noise.

About PEAK ENT and Voice Center

PEAK ENT and Voice Center provides medical treatments to patients suffering from ear, nose, and head and neck problems. It specializes in voice treatments and cosmetic surgeries. Patients can visit the company’s clinics across the Denver-Boulder metropolitan area.

To learn more about their hearing aid devices, visit https://peakentandvoicecenter.com/.