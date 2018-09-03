New Technologies to Boost Sales of Water Purifiers across China: TechSci Research Report

According to TechSci Research report, “China Water Purifiers Market Research Report, By Mode, By Type, By Technology, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, China water purifiers market is forecast to surpass $ 12 billion by 2023 owing to increasing contamination in freshwater bodies in China. Large base of chemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverage industries, etc., in Shanghai, Nanjing, Qingdao and Hangzhou, and Eastern Chinese provinces discharge gallons of treated or untreated wastewater in the rivers every day, which is turn creates necessity for proper purification of water in the country, prior to residential and commercial use. Moreover, increasing awareness towards water-borne diseases and concern regarding sustainable development and water security emanates the need to opt for water purification in China. Additionally, rising per capita income and increasing healthcare expenditure in China further supports the demand for water purifiers in the country.

In value terms, reverse osmosis technology based water purifiers were leading China water purifiers market in 2016 and are expecting a healthy growth over the next five years. Furthermore, continuous research and development activities to develop efficient and inexpensive membrane water filtration technologies are positively influencing the demand for water purifiers in China.

On the basis of technology, media water purifiers hold the largest share, in volume terms, in China water purifiers market owing to easy operability, low prices and high penetration in the rural areas across the country. Among types, counter-top water purifiers are majorly preferred in China. Midea holds the largest share in the China water purifiers market followed by Zhejiang Qinyuan, Shenzhen Angel, etc. “Growing awareness among people regarding problems related to contaminated water would positively influence the demand for water purifiers in China. Moreover, focus of water purifiers manufacturing companies on enhancing their after-sales services would steer growth in water purifiers market in China”. said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“China Water Purifiers Market, By Mode, By Type, By Technology, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of water purifiers market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in China water purifiers market.