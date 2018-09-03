Home Infusion Therapy (Products & Services) Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2019

Infusion therapy refers to the administration of medications through needles and catheters. These procedures are usually performed when oral medication treatments are not effective on the patients. Home infusion therapies are those infusion therapies that can be taken by the patient at home, upon prescription by a physician. Home infusion therapies are taken either through intravenous (IV) routes into the bloodstream or a tube placed in the patient’s intestine or stomach.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/home-infusion-therapy-market.html

Various drug therapies are performed at home including pain management, parenteral nutrition, antibiotics and IVIG therapy. In addition, insulin home infusion therapy is also performed; it is the most widely used home infusion therapy. Pain killers and IVIG account for the major market shares after insulin. IVIG can be allowed to be administered to a patient after the diagnosis of congestive heart failure, neurological disorders and immune disorders. Home infusion therapy requires administrative services, pharmacy services, patient educating and training, equipments, care coordination and supplies.

Change in lifestyle will boost the growth of home infusion therapy market. In addition, increase in diabetic population and reduction in treatment cost will also trigger the growth of this market. Many complicated medical conditions and illnesses can be treated with these infusion therapies which will reduce the hospital stay, and hence reduce the cost of treatment as well. Home infusion therapies are safer since the administration of the drugs is observed by physicians. This will also augment the growth of this market. Reimbursement policies of various public and private firms will also boost the growth of this market.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1702

Despite all these, sometimes overdosage of medications may cause hazardous conditions which may hinder the growth of this market. The major players operating in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Stryker Corporation, Continuum Rx, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Eli Lilly and Company, among other significant players.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/