Global Scratch Resistant Glass Market 2019-2024 Demand and Insights Analysis Report

Steady Growth in Scratch Resistant Glass Market:

Axiom MRC’s Qual-Quant data modeling tool is an in-house developed tool, which is based on the fundamental Top Down and Bottom Up approach. The data model compares all peer markets such as, anti-bacterial glass, glass fiber, glass packaging, insulating glass, scratch resistant polypropylene etc. to estimate and validate the qualitative and quantitative findings across various countries. It also allows to analyze the market value chain in comparison with main market i.e. glass market to arrive at holistic and factual findings of the markets.

The global Scratch Resistant Glass Market is segmented based on application. The major application segments of the scratch-resistant glass market are smartphones, tablets, LCD/LED and automotive. LCD/LED accounted for largest application segment accounting for more than 40% of market share in 2017. The new product introduction in large display category is projected to increase the implementation of scratch resistant glass in this application segment. Tablets are the second fastest growing application segment growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2024.

Based on Geography:

The global scratch resistant glass market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America are the key segments whereas in Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key segments covered in the report. The North American region is projected to dominate the scratch resistant glass market by 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period since the demand from the electronic goods is projected to increase in the coming years.

The Growth of the Global Scratch Resistant Glass Market Is Largely Driven By Factors:

Such as increase in demand for semiconductors and electronic products, and rising demand for smart phone manufacturing. In addition, the market is expected to witness high growth owing to a substantial increase in the shipments and sales of smartphones. Increasing adoption of advanced technology by smartphone manufacturers is expected to act as the major driver for market growth. The smartphone industry is majorly driven by developing economies such as India, China, and South Korea owing to increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles. However, the high penetration of smartphone screen protectors available at low prices and presence of this glass type in premium smartphones is expected to negatively impact the market growth.

The scratch resistant glass ecosystem includes raw material suppliers, component suppliers, scratch resistant glass machine manufacturers and assemblers, technology providers, service providers, distributors and resellers, and end users.

The major manufacturers are:

• Asahi Glass

• Corning Glass

• Nippon Electric Glass

• Guardian

• Kyocera

• Schott Glass

• Rayotek

• Rubicon Technology

• Crystalwise Technology

• Crystran

• Saint-Gobain, And

• Swiss Jewel

