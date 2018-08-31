Worldwide Lipase Market with Focus on Current and Future Plans 2024

The ability of Lipases to perform specific chemical transformations or bio-transformations has made them largely popular in the food, cosmetic, detergent, pharmaceutical, and organic synthesis industries. The number of lipases has increased mainly due to developments in cloning and technologies involving expression of enzymes from microorganisms. Among the key sources, microbial sources have dominated the market owing to their high selectivity, stability, and broad substrate-specificity.

Segmentation:

Global Lipase Market is mainly segmented on the basis of Source, End Use and by Region.

On the basis of source of lipase, the market is segmented into Microbial and Animal. The microbial sources are known to produce higher yields of lipases when compared to other sources such as animals. This is also due to the relatively cost-effective production, and commercialization, and simpler application in industrial applications.

The market is segmented on the basis of end uses such as, Dairy, Animal Feed, Food Products, Chemicals and Others which include Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals etc. Dairy applications are further segmented into Enzyme Modified Dairy Ingredients (EMDI), Enzyme Modified Cheeses (EMC) and Others.

The report includes market size estimation for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World regions which include Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The global Lipase market was estimated for 2017 and is forecasted from 2019 to 2024, in terms of volume (Kilo) consumption of Lipase and revenue (USD ‘000).

The factors driving global lipase market are, various health benefits of lipase creating demand from varied set of industries, increasing usage of lipase in food industry and other industrial end use of lipase. However the growth of market is hindered by disadvantages of enzyme usage in different Industries.

The key players operating in the global lipase market

Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., CHR Hansen Holdings A/S, Amano Enzymes Inc., Associated British Foods plc, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd., Clerici-Sacco Group, Renco New Zealand, and Enzyme Development Corporation. These companies are focusing on key strategies including facility expansion, portfolio development in order to include new applications, mergers, agreements, and partnerships. For instance, in 2014, Clerici-Sacco Group in its strategy of business expansion announced the expansion of its office in the Milan area in Italy. This expansion was anticipated to benefit the development and delivery of new cultures and enzymes which included lipase enzymes.