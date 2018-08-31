Potassium Thiosulfate Market Trends, Growth Prospect and Demand Analysis till 2025

United States Photoionization Detector Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. A Photoionization Detector, also termed as “PID”, is a category of the gas detectors. Characteristic photoionization detectors contain volatile organic compounds and additional gases in concentrations from sub-parts per billion to 10,000 parts per million (ppm). The Photoionization detector is an inexpensive and efficient detector for vapor and gas analytes.
Photoionization detector gives instant interpretations and is usually used as sensor for handheld transportable instruments or gas chromatography. Additionally, the battery-operated types and handheld ones are extensively used in industrial, military, and limited employed amenities for safety and health.
Additionally, their main usage is for monitoring employees’ likely contact with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as fuels, solvents, plastics & their precursors, degreasers, lubricants, heat transmission fluids, etc. through manufacturing procedures and waste management. United States Photoionization Detector Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography.
United States Photoionization Detector Market is categorized based on product types such as <10.6eV, >10.6eV. United States Photoionization Detector Industry is categorized based on application into Oil & Gas, Medical Devices, Building and Construction, Others.
- BW Technologies (Honeywell)
- Drager Safety
- Industrial Scientific Corporation
- INFICON (Photovac Inc.)
- Ion Science
- 3M
- MSA Safety
- Total Safety
- PID Analyzers LLC (HNU)
- RAE Systems
- RKI Instruments
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Crowcon Detection Instruments
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Single Photoionization Detectors
- Multi Photoionization Detectors
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Energy
- Industrial
- Environment
- Medical Care
- Other
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
- The West
- Southwest
- The Middle Atlantic
- New England
- The South
- The Midwest
