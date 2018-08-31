Masterflow Solutions Provides Necessary Hydronic Balancing with Their Balancing and Control Valves

Masterflow Solutions offers necessary hydronic balancing of hot water recirculation lines with balancing valves from Oventrop. Each of the Aquastrom products carries impressive features along with Watermark approval.

[Wetherill Park, 31/08/2018] Masterflow Solutions, an Australian-based specialist in industrial piping and HVAC solutions, offers hydronic balancing solutions with Aquastrom balancing and control valves from Oventrop. These valves are ideal for balancing hot water re-circulation systems in commercial and large residential applications.

Major Wholesaler of Balancing Valves

As a trusted specialist in commercial and industrial pipes, pumps and HVAC systems in Australia, Masterflow Solutions is a major wholesaler of Aquastrom balancing valves and other hydronic balancing solutions by Oventrop.

Alongside their products, Masterflow provides consultants and contractors with essential information, such as recirculation system pump head loss calculations, precise balancing valve selections and pre-setting details. These data ensure clients that their system will remain clean and energy-efficient throughout its operation.

Aquastrom Balancing Valves from Oventrop

Masterflow’s Aquastrom balancing valves provide necessary hydronic balancing for hotels, hospitals and large residential applications, where centeralised hot water recirculation is necessary. Aquastrom’s balancing valves can be easily set and adjusted by plumbers since they are already supplied with a thermometer instead of test points for a manometer.

Masterflow carries two models from the Aquastrom range. The first model, Aquastrom C, is a manual, multi-functional balancing valve that performs pre-setting, isolating, temperature indication and system filling or draining. The Aquastrom C’s body and bonnet are made of bronze while the disc and stem are made of corrosion-resistant brass.

The second model, Aquastrom VT, is an automatic balancing valve with a thermal control ranging between 50ºCelsius and 65ºCelsius. One of its most impressive features is the thermal disinfection process. This activates a thermal flush in the system that kills legionella spores responsible for a serious type of pneumonia called Legionnaires’ disease. Aquastrom VT has a self-cleaning assembly that supports its corrosion-resistant bronze makeup.

Both products from the Aquastrom range are watermarked and approved by a JAS-ANZ accredited authority.

About Masterflow Solutions

Masterflow Solutions provides efficient and high-performing solutions for Australia’s industrial, engineering and commercial sectors. The company’s team of technical consultants offer professional advice backed by years of experience and extensive knowledge in the industry.

Learn more about the company by visiting https://www.masterflow.net.au/.