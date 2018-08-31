Luxury Apparels Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2024

Global Luxury Apparels Market: Overview

This report covers the analysis and forecast of the luxury apparels market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with forecast for the period between 2016 and 2024 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a decisive view of the luxury apparels market by segmenting it based on materials, gender, and regional demand. Materials segments have been analyzed based on current trends and future potential. The market has been estimated from 2016 to 2024 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. These have been further sub-segmented into countries and regions with relevance to the market. The segmentation also includes demand for individual applications in all regions.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1901

The study covers the drivers and restraints governing the dynamics of the market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the luxury apparels market on the global and regional level.

Global Luxury Apparels Market: Research Methodology

We have included a detailed value chain analysis to provide a comprehensive view of the luxury apparels market. Analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness for future growth.

The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Prices of luxury apparels vary in each region and are a result of the demand-supply scenario in the region. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. Individual pricing of luxury apparels for each material has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on a global basis. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market into material segments in each region.

The report provides the size of the luxury apparels market in 2015 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2024. The size of the global luxury apparels market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined for regions in US$ Mn. The market size and forecast for each product segment is provided in the context of global and regional markets. Numbers provided in this report are derived based on demand generated from different applications and types of raw materials. Market dynamics prevalent in North America and Europe have been taken into account for estimating the growth of the global market.

Global Luxury Apparels Market: Scope of the Report

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue and with revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for commonly utilized types of luxury apparels in each application has been considered, and customized product pricing has not been included. Demand for luxury apparels has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for luxury apparels in each application. The global luxury apparels market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on volume and corresponding revenues. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturers’ feedback and application requirement. Forecasts have been based on the expected demand from luxury apparels applications.

We have used the top-down approach to estimate the global luxury apparels market, split into regions. The material split of the market has been derived using a top-down approach for each regional market separately, with the global material segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of luxury apparels of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s product portfolio and regional presence along with the demand for products in its portfolio.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Kering, Versace, Prada, Dolce and Gabbana, Burberry Group Inc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Ermenegildo Zegna, Kiton and Hugo Boss AG.

Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, brand overview, financial overview (in terms of financial year), business strategies, and recent/key developments.

Global Luxury Apparels Market, By Material

Cotton

Leather

Silk

Denim

Others

Global Luxury Apparels Market, By Gender

Men

Women

Global Luxury Apparels Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request to Sample report @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/reports/buynow/1901