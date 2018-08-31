Hair Removal Wax Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2026

Hair Removal Wax Market – Overvie

The hair removal waxmarket report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the hair removal wax market over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units), across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the hair removal wax market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.

Based on type, the hair removal waxmarket is segmented into soft wax and hard wax. In addition, soft wax type is segmented into heated, cold, and pre-made strips. Based on application, the hair removal wax market has been segmented into individual and commercial. Commercial segment is further bifurcated into spa and beauty salon. In terms of end user, the global hair removal wax market is fragmented into men and women. Furthermore, the market is bifurcated on the basis of distribution channel into online and offline. Geographically, the global hair removal waxmarket has been fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market has been analyzed in (USD million) in terms of revenue and (Mn Units) in terms of volume as well as the CAGR for the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the hair removal wax market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive hair removal waxmarket estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the hair removal waxmarket growth.

In the report, the North American market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market is divided into Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. Furthermore, the Porter’s five forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the hair removal wax market. The report also provides a value chain analysis which explains the participants of the value chain.

The global hair removal wax market is characterized by the presence of numerous key players in the market whofocus on factors such as price, performance, quality, support services, and innovations to compete in the market. Major players in the hair removal wax market are American International Industries, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (Nair), Coloris Cosmetics, FILO BIANCO S.r.l.,GiGi, Harley Wax, Jax Wax Australia, Karaver, Kera-Ban Wax Products, Lee-Chem Laboratories (Mandy’s), MarzenaBodyCare, Inc., Parissa Laboratories Inc., PerronRigot, Reckitt Benckiser (Veet), Sally Hansen, Starpil Wax Co., Sue Ismiel and Daughters (Nad’s), The Darent Wax Company Ltd., and Xanitalia among others.

The hair removal wax market is segmented as below:

Hair Removal Wax Market

By Type

Soft Wax

Heated

Cold

Pre-Made Strips

Hard Wax

By Application

Individual

Commercial

Spa

Beauty Salon

By End-user

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

