Overview of Agricultural Products for sprinkler and rechargeable sprayer in Seyoungmetal

SeYoung Metal Co., Ltd. grew in 1999 as a trading company specialized in exporting kitchenware. Since then, we have expanded our business into the field of PVC hose manufacturing and now export products to more than 40 countries around the world.

BEST QUALITY PRODUCTS:

Our producing mind is to make the best quality as our life, and business mind is to show the best credit to all our customers’ Agricultural equipment’s supplier in Korea

Sprinkler:

SYS-10

MODEL SYS-10

Pressure 1.0 ~ 1.5kg/cm

Capacity (L/min) 8.0 ~ 18.5L/min

Distance (m) 9 ~ 18 m

SYS-11

MODEL SYS-11

Pressure 1.5 ~ 3.5kg/cm

Capacity (L/min) 8.5 ~ 16.5L/min

Distance (m) 12 ~ 24 m

SYS-12

MODEL SYS-12

Pressure 1.5 ~ 3.5kg/cm

Capacity (L/min) 9.8 ~ 18.0L/min

Distance (m) 20 ~ 40 m

SYS-13

MODEL SYS-13

Pressure 1.5 ~ 3.5kg/cm

Capacity (L/min) 13 ~ 20.5L/min

Distance (m) 30 ~ 60 m

Rechargeable Sprayer:

SYRS-100

Model SYRS-100

Capacity 20L

Battery Type Li-ION

Battery Capacity 11V/5.2Ah

Charger AC110~230V

Dimension 40x25x60cm

N.W/kgs 5.5

G.W/kgs 6.5

SYRS-200

Model SYRS-200

Capacity 20L

Battery Type Li-ION

Battery Capacity 11V/5.2Ah

Charger AC220V

Dimension 35x26x56cm

N.W/kgs 4.2

G.W/kgs 5.2

SYRS-300

Model SYRS-300

Capacity 20L

Battery Type Li-ION

Battery Capacity 11V/5.2Ah

Charger AC110~230V

Dimension 37x26x56cm

N.W/kgs 5.0

G.W/kgs 6.0

SYRS-400

Model SYRS-400

Capacity 45L

Battery Type PB

Battery Capacity 12V/12Ah

Charger 100-VAC

Dimension 65x41x94cm

SYS-1000

Model SYS-1000

Net Weight (kg) 4.01kg

Tank Capacity (L) 20L

Working Pressure (kgf/㎠) 4.2kgf/㎠

Spraying capacity/min 1.7L

SYS-1001

Model SYS-1001

Net Weight (kg) 4.16kg

Tank Capacity (L) 17L

Working Pressure (kgf/㎠) 4.2kgf/㎠

Spraying capacity/min 1.7L Power Spray Gun manufacturer Korea