Nanybel Salazar Showcased in Latest Wake Up Anthology

Nanybel Salazar and 28 women experts around the globe pooled their talents to create a wonderful anthology titled “Wake Up: A Woman’s Guide to Transformation, Prosperity and Health”.

“Sometimes loving someone just isn’t enough when you don’t receive the love you deserve in return. Toxic people are rarely aware of their own toxicity.”

Relationship reinvention expert, Consultant and Public Speaker Nanybel Salazar has explained this and much more in the new Amazon’s #1 Bestseller Anthology Book.

Nanybel’s chapter: “Debunking taboos, stigma, sin and other lies about divorce” shedded some light on how she survived and healed from her own life-altering experiences, relationships, marriages and divorces and how powerful self-love is.

Nanybel’s blend of decades of very broad and eye opening life experiences in four very different countries and love relationships deeply marked by myths, taboos and dogma, with her unaffected, funny personality allow her to connect with her audience and clients on an intensely intimate level.

She is known for her honest, vulnerable approach that makes people feel at ease in her presence no matter what the conversation topic is about; and her thought provoking questions and exercises leave her clients and audience with valuable tools they can apply right away into their lives.

Salazar’s experiences as examples and analogies help her clients disrupt unhealthy relationship patterns and lead healthier and happier lives in a matter of weeks. During their private and profound weekly sessions, she practices with them some easy, effective and powerful techniques and set simple yet life transforming goals.

Not only Salazar offers insightful solutions to love relationship issues, but she also helps release pains and chronic conditions in a session or two using light hypnosis and Tapping.

One of her clients, Barbara Sayers, said: “Nanybel, you are such a gifted and talented healer and consultant. Thank you for sharing your special gift with those who need it the most.”

Salazar states – “The invitation to be a part of this wonderful anthology represents another milestone in my life and has given me a lot more of what I expected to feel compelled and write that whole book that I have wanted to write, but have been putting off for years!”

Nanybel adds further, “I am beyond excited, feel butterflies in my belly and can barely contain myself. I feel grateful and thankful for this amazing opportunity to not only write a compelling chapter, but also for all the wonderful women and men who I have had the pleasure to connect with as a result, and for the ongoing love and support from Steven E. Schmitt and his incredible Wake Up Team.

Nanybel is available for speaking events, conferences and workshops in English and Spanish.

To know more about Nanybel Salazar and about her book, or to discuss a weekly column, please visit her official site http://www.NanybelUnedited.com

For interviews, live appearances and book signings, please contact her at Nanybel@NanybelUnedited.com

About Nanybel Salazar

Since she was a child, Nanybel has loved writing and reading. As a young teenager she would devour book series and write poems.

After experiencing and surviving excruciating divorces over the course of 34 years and after spending other 5 years studying and researching, she discovered that most love relationship issues were based on taboos and myths that we grew up believing in, and that debunking them would disrupt our undesirable relationships cycle and spare us years of pain.

Nanybel created “UNEDITED” the happily forever after myth video series” that turned into public speeches.

Then she found the need for effective, personalized programs to help individuals heal their relationship stories in a short period of time. Her life transforming programs have exceeded by far all her clients’ expectations.

A multitalented trilingual professional, Nanybel is also an international award-winning Portraiture Artist at http://www.Nanybel.com . a Certified Court Interpreter, Translator, a Certified Announcer for Television and Radio, and has ample experience with interpreting, and with tutoring in languages and charcoal drawing.

