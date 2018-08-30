Global Chelating Agents Market is estimated to reach US$4.48 billion by 2019

Chelating agents are organic molecules, which have the ability to make more than one bond to a metal ion, thereby augmenting the stability of the ion complex. They are used in numerous technical and industrial applications such as pulp & paper, chemical processing and consumer products among others. Certain chelating agents such as APCAs’, sodium gluconates and organophosphonates are widely used in various household, industrial and water treatment applications. Key growth factors such as augmenting demand for chelating agents from cleaning & detergent industries and pulp & paper industry and the subsequent growth of these industries is expected drive the chelating agents market over the next few years. In addition, growing demand for clean and fresh water on account of stringent government policies is also expected to boost the demand for chelating agents in water treatment chemicals sector.

Increasing concerns due to environmental hazards caused by the exposure of non-biodegradable chelating agents such as EDTA is expected to hamper the growth of the market. This in turn is opening new opportunities for companies across the globe to increase production of biodegradable chelating agents as they represent a safer alternative in comparison to the widely used non-biodegradable organic compounds. Chelating agents such as gluconates are experiencing significant growth in demand owing to its biodegradability.APCA were the majorly consumed chelating agents in the industry in 2012 and accounted for over 39% of the market share. APCAs’ such as EDTA, DTPA and NTA are used in a wide range of applications such as water treatment, pulp & paper, agriculture, and household & industrial cleaning among others. Owing to its anthropogenic characteristic, EDTA has been significantly consumed within the industrial & household applications. However, on account of rising preference towards safer and better performing chelating agents, demand for organophosphonates and sodium gluconates has been on the rise, and is expected to follow a similar trend over the next few years.

The market for chelating agents has been mature in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific owing to its increasing consumption in various industries such as textile and pulp & paper industry present in China and India. Market growth is anticipated to be driven by Asia-Pacific over the next few years due to increasing application scope of chelating agents in various industries and the subsequent growth of these industries. Other regions such as RoW are also expected to witness noticeable growth at a CAGR of 3.4%, between 2013 and 2019, where demand for chelating agents has been on the rise majorly due to growing institutional and industrial (I&I) cleaning applications, followed by the construction industry.

AkzoNobel N.V, Archers Daniels Midland Company (ADM), BASF SE, EMD Millipore, Kemira Oyj, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and Tate & Lyle PLC are some of the key players present in the chelating agents industry.