Jivi Mobiles eyes strengthening its market share in feature Phone segment by launching new range

New Delhi, 29th August, 2018: Jivi Mobiles, one of the leading homegrown feature & smart phone brands in India has recently launched wide range of feature phones. S3, N3, Banana 6 and X93 Grand these feature phones are designed for the people who love to use basic keypad feature phone but in a smart way. All the phones will have Dual Sim, Camera, MP3/MP4, Wireless FM, long lasting battery, Expandable Memory etc. features and will support internet as well.

One of the interesting phones launched is Banana6 which has a banana style design that has a curved back and a sliding cover for the keypad. This unique design is launched for the first time in India.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Harsh Vardhan, Marketing Head, Jivi Mobiles said “Jivi Mobiles enjoys a great reputation in feature phone segment and the launch of new range of feature phones will help us strengthen our market share in this segment. Entire range has something different & innovative in terms of Design, Finish of a products, Styling, Speaker & battery configurations etc. as compared to handsets available in market. All the phones will be available in peppy color options. With this new range we are also targeting consumer who uses high end smartphones & wanted to keep feature phone as their second phone.

The latest S3- Dual tone finish with 2.5D tough glass, It has dual sim capabilty (G+G), Display- 1.8”, MP3/MP4 Player, Wireless FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, Internet, Expandable memory and comes with Camera with flash. This phone comes with a long lasting 1000 mAh Battery which allows you to use phone without any worry of charging the phone. The price of this feature phone is Rs 899 (MRP- 1049)

N3- Dual Tone Finish with 2.5D Tough Glass phone which has Dual SIM (G+G), Display – 2.4” ,Mp3/Mp4 Player ,Wireless FM Radio ,Camera with flash, 3.5 mm audio Jack, Bluetooth , Internet ,Expandable Memory. This feature phone comes with a long lasting 1450 mAh Battery which allows you to use phone without any worry of charging the phone. The price of this feature phone is Rs 1199 (MRP- 1399)

Banana 6- Elegant curved styling- 2.5D Tough Glass has come up with Banana Style Design along with Dual SIM (G+G) , Display – 2.4”, Mp3/Mp4 Player , Wireless FM Radio ,Camera with flash, 3.5 mm audio Jack, Bluetooth ,Internet and Expandable Memory. This phone comes with a long lasting 1000 mAh Battery which allows you to use phone without any worry of charging the phone. The price of this feature phone is Rs 1399 (MRP- 1599).

X93 Grand has power packed 2750 mAh battery which allows phone to run for 30 days on standby mode after one charge only, Dual SIM (G+G) , Display – 1.8” , Mp3/Mp4 Player, FM Radio ,Camera, 3.5 mm audio Jack , Bluetooth ,Internet , Expandable Memory and Big Torch. The price of this feature phone is Rs – 949 (MRP- 1099).

The company has tied up with Vodafone and is giving unlimited calls @Rs 597 for 6 months.

All the phones will be sold through both offline and online channels.

About JIVI Mobiles:-Magicon Impex Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2004, the company’s own brand was launched in 2011 with an aim to offer “Rich on Features, Value for Money” mobile phones to the Indian populace. Jivi Mobiles has a world class service support for customer query about product features and service support. JIVI Mobiles has a network of more than 800 service centres Pan India. JIVI Mobiles represents the robust growth of a Smart Developing India.