Hot Melt Adhesives Market Boosted By Technological Advancements In Hot Melt Adhesives By Various Vendors Across the Globe

Hot melt adhesives (HMA) are solvent-free thermoplastic compounds, also called as hot glue. These adhesives are heated in the temperature range of 120°C to 180°C to melt and used on the surface, which later toughen on cooling to give a strong adhesion. The temperature range depends upon the surface on which the adhesives are applied. The global hot melt adhesives market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) and volume (KT) generated by the global market. The report gives a summary of key market forces boosting and restraining market growth. Furthermore, the report also helps to identify and analyse the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global hot melt adhesives market.

Get the Free Sample:

https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1368&utm_source=link_MD&utm_medium=link_MD

The global hot melt adhesives market has witnessed sustainable growth due to increasing demand of HMAs in various applications such as furniture & woodwork, nonwoven hygiene products etc. Furthermore, the overall market is also being propelled by the swiftly increasing demand from emerging countries such as China and India. Extensive growth in the packaging and nonwoven industry are some of the major factors responsible for this growth. The market is further boosted by technological advancements in hot melt adhesives by various vendors across the globe. One of the prominent trend witnessed by this market include surging use of HMAs in road marking application. However, the global hot melt adhesives market is hampered by lower thermal resistance and volatility in the raw material prices.

The report analyses the hot melt adhesives market based on resin type, application and geography. Based on resin type, the global hot melt adhesives market is segmented into amorphous poly-alpha olefin (APAO), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), metallocene polyolefin (MPO), polyamide, polyolefins, polyurethane (PU), styrenic block copolymers and others. Among all resin types, the ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) accounted for the largest share of the hot melt adhesives market in 2017. Wide usage of ethylene-vinyl acetate in the production of hot melt adhesives for various applications and its cost effectiveness over other types are boosting this segment growth. Based on application, the Hot melt adhesives market is divided into bookbinding, furniture & woodwork, nonwoven hygiene products, packaging solutions and others (automotive & transport, footwear, electronics etc.). In 2017, the packaging solutions accounted for the largest market share due to increasing use of HMAs in the manufacture of packaging solution products for food packaging and specialty packaging.

Browse the Report: https://axiommrc.com/product/1368-hot-melt-adhesives-market-report/

By geography, the global hot melt adhesives market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world regions which includes Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. High demand for hot melt adhesives in various applications such as packaging and automotive & transport are fuelling the growth in North America. In addition to this, the demand for hot melt adhesives is increasing in emerging markets such as China and India due to rising disposable income and booming packaging & nonwoven applications. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness regarding hygiene coupled with growing demand for nonwoven hygiene products