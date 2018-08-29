Fossil The Minimalist 3H Quartz FS5441 Men’s Watch: Austere and Appealing

The Fossil the Minimalist 3-H Quartz FS5441 Men’s Watch functions no way different than other quartz-driven, analog three-handers. Its battery-powered quartz movement works the same way as others in the category by sending electrical energy through a quartz crystal that oscillates at a high-frequency and makes the hands go around the dial.

From case to bracelet, the Fossil the Minimalist 3-H Quartz FS5441 Men’s Watch is notable for its thinness and its striking modern aesthetics! It’s white dial, the three-hands and a dual-colour scheme attempts and wins with ease in applying the minimalist philosophy. Its every element is very much reminiscent of the modern Scandinavian designs, creating a theme that’s both simple and elegant.

The minimalist approach of the Fossil the Minimalist 3-H Quartz FS5441 Men’s Watch starts showing from its case. A remarkable combination of a larger diameter with a thin profile is in accordance with the thin crown at 3. Upon viewing from the side, the case is bulged out at the centre whilst the back bends into a luscious curve. Thinner than the lugs, it’s almost thick as the strap it comes with. The solid case-back is flat from the side and around its centre; scratch-less to ensure a firm and comfortable fit.

The Fossil the Minimalist 3-H Quartz FS5441 Men’s Watch boasts of an uncluttered design where the gold- and silver-finishes come to full play. The combination stands out against just uniform gold and silver finishes, keeping monotony at bay. This one is never too gorgeous to be worn at work, neither too simplistic to be avoided at a wedding. The only restriction is a tux; traditionally, you can never wear a mix and must always wear your watch – if you are at all – on a leather strap.

The Fossil the Minimalist 3-H Quartz FS5441 Men’s Watch is not meant for extensive sports use. At the most, it can withstand a round of golf or tennis but no way vigorous water sports and more than 50 meters of depth under water. That doesn’t also mean you can use it for swimming on a regular basis. Intentional exposure to water might ruin the shine if the water is let sit on it till drying. Maybe once in a while for some light, recreational swimming at the most!

The sharp dial of the Fossil The Minimalist 3-H Quartz FS5441 Men’s Watch is surrounded by a gold-toned bezel to enhance the dressy look and to make the Fossil Wrist Watch both an attractive and reliable timepiece for the modern gentleman.

Bottom line: The Fossil The Minimalist Slim 3H Quartz Men’s Watch masters the balance between vintage inspirations and modern, minimalistic design standards. Consider this timepiece to be an encapsulation of the various sides of minimalistic aesthetics, making it a clean, slim piece that fits in effortlessly within an urban, corporate lifestyle!