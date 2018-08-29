Fertilizer Additives market value is to be USD 3.08 billion by 2023

Global Fertilizer Additives Market is estimated at USD 2.71 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 2.6%, to reach USD 3.08 billion by 2023. Factors driving the growth of this market the increase in demand for higher yield crops and ease of use and application resulting in the growth of the market.

Anticaking agents accounted for the largest market share in 2018

The Fertilizer Additives Market is categorized into Anticaking Agents, Hydrophobic Agent, Antifoaming Agents, Corrosion Inhibitors, Dedusting Agents; by function. In 2018, the biggest share of Fertilizer Additives Market is contributed by the anticaking segment. Factors driving the growth of this segment is that caking is one of the major issues faced by farmers & manufacturers owing to anticaking agents demand.

The urea segment dominated the market in 2018

By application, the market is segmented into Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulphate, Diammonium Phosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate and Triple Super Phosphate. The highest share of the global Fertilizer Additives Market in 2016 is contributed by the urea segment. This is due to the rise in demand for urea since it is a booster for fertilizer growth.

Granular fertilizers commanded the largest share of the market

On the basis of form of application, the Fertilizer Additives Market is categorized into Prilled Fertilizers, Granular Fertilizers and Powdered Fertilizers. The largest share of the global Fertilizer Additives Market is accounted by the granular fertilizers segment and is expected to continue the trend during the forecast period since that way of using fertilizers is the most effective way.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the Fertilizer Additives Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia – Pacific dominated the Fertilizer Additives Market in 2016 followed by North America. This is attributed to factors such as high rate of adoption of new technologies in fertilizer production.

Some of the major companies dominating the Fertilizer Additives market include Novochem Group, Clariant, Arrmaz, Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd., KAO Corporation, Michelman, Amit Trading Ltd., Chemipol, Forbon Technology, Tolsa Group.

