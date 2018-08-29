Equire’s Eastside Village Features Impeccable Design by Fiona Lynch

Equire is a leading residential property developer in Australia. The company has partnered with multi-awarded interior designer Fiona Lynch for their Victoria property, Eastside Village.

[WHEELERS HILL, 29/08/2018] – Equire is an Australia-based residential property developer. The company has set its sights on the Queensland, Western Australia and Victoria markets.

Eastside Village, located in Melbourne, has 73 apartments located in Hawthorn East. Equire has partnered with award-winning interior designer Fiona Lynch. Ms Lynch is one of Australia’s most respected designers, known for her work in retail, hospitality and residential projects. For Eastwood Village, Ms Lynch and her team of designers aimed to create authentic, classic and quality designs. The building exterior is lined with greenery to give the structure a softened look and create a peaceful sanctuary for its residents.

In a report from Real Estate Australia, Equire director Allister Lewison has envisioned the apartments at Eastside Village to be more than just typical apartments, but highly bespoke and timeless homes.

About Eastside Village

Eastside Village has 33 one-bedroom apartments, measuring 50 to 55 square meters. Forty two-bedroom options are also available, ranging from 64 to 96 square meters. Each apartment is equipped with a car park and storage cage.

The apartment complex also has a ground-floor courtyard, terraces and planters, offering its residents a close connection to nature.

About Fiona Lynch

Fiona Lynch is a renowned interior designer in Australia. She has received multiple awards for her interior design work for residential and commercial venues, including Designer of the Year for the 2016 IDEA Awards.

About Equire

Equire is a property development in Australia specialising in projects located in Queensland, Western Australia and Victoria. Their vision is to build brighter futures for their customers, partners and investors.

Learn more about Equire by visiting their website at https://equire.com.au/.