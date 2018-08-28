Oral Surgery In Austin, TX

Austin, TX/2018: In extreme cases, oral surgery becomes a necessary procedure to undertake. At Enamel Dentistry, oral surgery is performed using the latest technologies with utmost care and precision. It is ensured that clients have a painless experience and that they are given valuable advice.

Located at Central Austin, towards the corner of South Lamar and Manchaca, they offer a variety of services such as Preventative Dentistry, Invisalign, Sleep Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Emergency Dentistry and more. Each client gets customized care as every experience is tailored to suit his/her personal needs.

Oral surgery

• Oral surgery is another name for tooth extraction. It is performed in cases of extreme damage to a tooth.

• The experience is made as comfortable and painless as possible with the help of state-of-the art technology.

• Patients are guided post the surgery about how to maintain good oral health in future and are given useful after care tips for extraction.

• Certain options such as implants and bridges are also shared with patients and explained in detail.

• However, before choosing any replacement option, the professionals conduct thorough examinations to determine what suits the client. These include oral cancer screening, gum health assessment, fluoride application and demineralizing of teeth, caries assessment and looking for TMJ abnormalities.

Why Choose Them

• Affordable prices

• Individualized care provided to each client

• A professional and helpful team of experts

• A personal entertainment system with apps like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify and Pandora.

• Amenities to add to a client’s comfort such as blankets, heated neck pillows, coffee, clean water, beer and wine, phone chargers, headphones, warm/cold scented towels etc.

• A holistic approach towards tooth treatment and care that focuses on both dental care and overall health of clients.

• Customized plans are charted for clients and their families.

• Use of the latest technology in the field of dentistry i.e. digital X-rays, panoramic X-rays and intra-oral camera. These are very safe and convenient as compared to previous technologies.

