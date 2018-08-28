Global Sports Nutrition Market to reach a market size of $47.3 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Sports Nutrition Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Sports Nutrition is expected to attain a market size of $47.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
The Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers market dominated the Global Sports Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.6 % during the forecast period. The Drug & Specialty Stores market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Online & Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.5% during (2016 – 2022).
The Athletes market dominated the Global Sports Nutrition Market by Users in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period. The Lifestyle Users market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during (2016 – 2022).
The ISO & Other Sports Drinks market dominated the Global Sports Nutrition Market by Product Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period. The Capsule/Tablets market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Protein Bars & Carbohydrate/Energy Bars market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Sports Nutrition Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Sports Nutrition have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Glanbia. Plc. Yakult, Post Holdings, Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and Abbott Laboratories.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-sports-nutrition-market/
Research Scope
Global Sports Nutrition Market By Distribution Channel
Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers
Small Retail
Drug & Specialty Stores
Fitness Institutions
Online & Others
Global Sports Nutrition Market By Users
Athletes
Bodybuilders
Recreational Users
Lifestyle Users
Global Sports Nutrition Market By Product Type
ISO & Other Sports Drinks
Protein Powder
Supplements
ISO Drink Powder
Capsule/Tablets
RTD Protein Drinks
Carbohydrate Drinks
Protein Bars & Carbohydrate/Energy Bars
Others
Global Sports Nutrition Market By Geography
North America Sports Nutrition Market
U.S Sports Nutrition Market
Canada Sports Nutrition Market
Mexico Sports Nutrition Market
Rest of North America Sports Nutrition Market
Europe Sports Nutrition Market
Germany Sports Nutrition Market
U.K Sports Nutrition Market
France Sports Nutrition Market
Russia Sports Nutrition Market
Spain Sports Nutrition Market
Italy Sports Nutrition Market
Rest of Europe Sports Nutrition Market
Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Market
China Sports Nutrition Market
Japan Sports Nutrition Market
India Sports Nutrition Market
South Korea Sports Nutrition Market
Singapore Sports Nutrition Market
Australia Sports Nutrition Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Market
LAMEA Sports Nutrition Market
Brazil Sports Nutrition Market
Argentina Sports Nutrition Market
UAE Sports Nutrition Market
Saudi Arabia Sports Nutrition Market
South Africa Sports Nutrition Market
Nigeria Sports Nutrition Market
Rest of LAMEA Sports Nutrition Market
Companies Profiled
The Coca Cola Company
PepsiCo, Inc.
Plc.
Yakult
Post Holdings, Inc.
Clif Bar & Company
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
Abbott Laboratories
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Sports Nutrition Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report
Subscription based model available
Free of cost quarterly updates
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Sports Nutrition Market (2016-2022)
Europe Sports Nutrition Market (2016-2022)
Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market (2016-2022)
LAMEA Sports Nutrition Market (2016-2022)