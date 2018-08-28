Future Electronics is Hosting a Free IoT Cellular Workshop in Frankfurt

London, UK (webnewswire) August 28, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is hosting a seminar workshop with Sierra Wireless, Gemalto and Multitech on the latest cellular technologies for IoT in Frankfurt, Germany on September 4, 2018.

The market for the Internet of Things (IoT) is growing rapidly, which means manufacturers must get their products connected. This hands-on workshop will equip developers with the essential knowledge they need when designing an IoT solution using cellular, including key security considerations and the latest technologies available.

The seminar will feature presentations and hands-on demos with Sierra Wireless, Gemalto and Multitech, which will help manufacturers make the right decisions when developing their cellular IoT solutions.

Presentations and workshops will include:

– Basics of Cellular

Sierra Wireless will deliver an overview of key considerations when designing a cellular solution, key differences between cellular and fixed-network development, and sending data over cellular

– Security in Cellular

Gemalto will offer an overview of the best practices and latest solutions available to secure your data across cellular networks

– Choosing the best technology and approvals

Multitech will present an overview of the different technologies available, selection criteria, and the necessary certifications and approvals

– SIMs and Cellular Network Update

Future Electronics will deliver an overview of all available SIM services, and an update on the latest mobile network technologies

These workshops are aimed at design and development engineers, so software experience is recommended.

Click here http://bit.ly/IoTCellular to register for the IoT cellular seminar workshop. For more information and to order from a wide range of cellular solutions for IoT, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

