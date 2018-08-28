Free software for research – A German software company breaks new ground

The Department of Chemistry at the University of Hamburg uses CAD Schroer’s P&ID software solutions to design innovative process plant.

To support research and educational institutions, CAD Schroer offers its software free of charge to students and their respective institutions. The software is primarily used for research projects and student work thereby enabling better results to be achieved.

P&ID software for the University of Hamburg

CAD Schroer software solutions have been used for years at the Department of Technical and Macromolecular Chemistry at the University of Hamburg. The Department of Chemistry is one of the largest in Germany and also one of the most important research centers for chemistry in northern Germany. Sebastian Eller, who is currently completing his doctorate with the help of the software, is responsible for the design of an innovative plant for catalyzed polymerizations. CAD Schroer’s P&ID software helps him to optimally design the plant and automatically generate associated documentation.

From the initial sketch to the detailed design

The faculty uses CAD Schroer’s P&ID software in a variety of design stages. The P&ID is one of the most important diagrams in process engineering. It presents process pipework and instrumentation in schematic form. Due to the schematic representation, P&IDs are very clear and therefore easy to understand. P&IDs can be created quickly and easily with CAD Schroer’s P&ID software. The software also generates the list of parts required for construction at the touch of a button, directly from the P&ID. “In meetings, P&IDs and their associated parts lists facilitated clear communication between interested parties,” says Sebastian Eller. “P&IDs helped to explain the process and the parts lists make it easier for everyone involved to keep track of the required budget.

Free Software for Free Research

In addition to its own research projects, which CAD Schroer carries out together with educational institutions and industry partners, the software developer also offers its own highly developed software to research and educational institutions completely free of charge. Educational institutions can provide their students with CAD Schroer software at no additional cost. The intelligent software can be used on personal PCs throughout the entire study period. Interested institutions or students can apply for CAD Schroer’s plant design and factory layout software packages free of charge via CAD Schroer’s website.

Research progresses faster with free tools

