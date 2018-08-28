Diabetes Drug Therapy Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2017 to 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Diabetes Drug Therapy Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Diabetes Drug Therapy.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Diabetes Drug Therapy Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Market are Bristol Myers Squibb, Medtronic, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Novartis International AG. According to report the Asia-Pacific diabetes drug therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 10.0% and 10.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The report on Asia-Pacific diabetes drug therapy market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. The Asia-Pacific market for diabetes drug therapy was valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach around USD 19.2 billion by 2023.

The report identified that Asia-Pacific diabetes drug therapy is driven by factors such as growing number of diabetes population, large number of drugs under pipeline, and, need for new treatments with improved efficacy and launch of new generation of products for the treatment. While the restraining factors include cost restrains in the developing regions, and, Lack of awareness, and, less variability in products. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as rise in healthcare expenditure in the developing countries, such as India and China.

Diabetes is group of metabolic disorder, often referred as diabetes mellitus, results in high blood glucose levels. Body cells use glucose as a source of energy and insulin is important for the cells to absorb this glucose. When the body cells loose the capacity to respond to the insulin or body is not capable of producing sufficient insulin, it leads to an increase in blood glucose levels in the body. This condition is referred to as diabetes. Depending on the cause of development, it is divided into three types, which includes type 1 diabetes (body loses the capacity of producing sufficient insulin), type 2 diabetes (most common and body cells do not respond to insulin) and gestational diabetes (occurs in pregnant women). Among these, type 2 diabetes is the most common type and affects over 90% of the global diabetic patients.

Segments Covered

The report on Asia-Pacific diabetes drug therapy market covers type segments. The type segment includes insulin, biguanides, meglitinides, sulfonylureas, inhibitors, and, others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides analysis covering countries such as China, Japan, India, and Rest of the APAC. In this section the key trends and market size for each country is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

According to the Asian diabetes prevention organization, below are the some of the key facts and figures related to Asia-Pacific diabetes population:

60% of global diabetic population lives in Asia

9 million adults have diabetes in China, which represents 11.6% of adult population in the country

1 million adults live with diabetes in India

By 2030, it is estimated that both China and India combined will have almost half a billion diabetics

Asians have a higher percentage of body fat at the same BMI as whites

Almost 1 in 3 cigarettes manufactured around the globe is smoked in China

The Asia-Pacific diabetes drug therapy market includes a wide range of drug therapies used by healthcare professionals and patients to treat their blood glucose levels. The key drivers of this market growth include growing number of diabetes population, rise in base of geriatric population, large number of drugs under pipeline, need for new treatments with improved efficacy and launch of new generation of products for the treatment. Growing demand from emerging markets and supportive government initiatives are also been among foremost factors driving demand of diabetes drugs market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the Asia-Pacific diabetes drug therapy market such as, Abbott Laboratories, Mannkind Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Medtronic, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Novartis International AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the Asia-Pacific diabetes drug therapy market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of diabetes drug therapy market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2016 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the diabetes drug therapy market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the diabetes drug therapy market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

