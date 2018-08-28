B2B Commerce: Overcoming challenges in online sales

August 2018: Come and get to know how to overcome challenges in B2B commerce in a webinar organized by Knack Systems on Tuesday, 11 September, 2018, 2 PM to 3 PM ET.

B2B eCommerce is complex, which makes managing it difficult.

Nevertheless, as per recent reports, analysts have predicted that global B2B eCommerce revenue will top $6.7 trillion by 2020.

And you know what? That’s not all. As per another analyst report, by 2020, the B2B eCommerce market will be worth $1.1 trillion in contrast to the B2C market at $480 billion.

But, B2B Commerce faces a host of challenges, such as the lack of a clear-cut strategy to address the dilemma of “buy or not buy” among customers, the need for a clear demarcation between new and loyal customers, and so on.

Join our upcoming webinar “Overcoming challenges faced in B2B Commerce to better focus on the global market” to learn how to modernize your e-commerce platform, give it the cutting edge, and stay ahead of the competition.

Our Speakers:

Joe Mead

Joe Mead is a Senior Account Executive at Knack Systems. He is a seasoned customer advocate of customer engagement strategies with SAP C/4HANA Customer Experience (CX) for Sales, Marketing, Service, and eCommerce, and S/4HANA Cloud.

Nitin Patki

Nitin Patki is a Managing Consultant – Presales, SAP Hybris Solutions – at Knack Systems. With over 10 years of SAP consulting experience, he has worked on multiple business transformation programs, full-cycle SAP CRM implementation projects, and various business consulting exercises.

To know more visit at : http://knacksystems.com/webinar-sap-c4-hana-commerce-cloud/