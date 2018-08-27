The Renal Dialysis Market Forecasts 2023 by Share and Revenue

Global Renal Dialysis Market Research Report, by Type Primary Dialysis and Secondary Dialysis, by Product Hemodialysis Products and Peritoneal Dialysis Products, by end user Hospital Care and Home Care – Forecast Till 2023

Major Players for Global Renal Dialysis Market:

The leading players in the market are Nikkiso Co. Ltd., DaVita Healthcare Partners Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Covidien, Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, Fresenius Medical Care, Medical Care AG & Co., Gambro AB, Baxter International Inc., Nipro diagnostic Inc., NxStage Medical, Inc. and others.

Renal Dialysis Market Scenario:

Renal dialysis is the process of removing the toxic substance like urea and creatinine from the body. During impair function of kidney caused due to acute or chronic renal diseases this method is one of the lifesaving treatment for a patient. Global renal dialysis market is driven by continuously increasing prevalence of the kidney and other associated renal diseases. On other hand due to high cost of treatment and complication after the treatment may restrain the growth of the market.

Renal Dialysis Market Segmentation:

To generate a detailed understanding of the market across the report has been segmented on basis of types, products, end user and regions.

Types – primary dialysis and secondary dialysis. Primary dialysis is further trifurcated into hemodialysis, hemofiltration and peritoneal dialysis. Secondary dialysis is further bifurcated into hemodiafiltration and intestinal dialysis

Product – hemodialysis products and peritoneal dialysis products.

End user – hospital care and home care.

Renal Dialysis Market Intended Audience:

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Pharmaceutical companies

Dialysis equipment manufacturing companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Government and Independent Research Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Renal Dialysis Market Regional Analysis:

North America led by the U.S. commands the largest market share of the global renal dialysis market owing to large healthcare expenditure, presence of specialty hospitals, excellent reimbursement rates for renal dialysis treatment and others.

Europe led by Germany, France and U.K. secured the second position owing to developed healthcare infrastructure and large income. The advanced medical devices industry of Germany is another determinant for the dominance of Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market led by Japan China, India and South Korea. Middle East and Africa are expected to generate moderate growth skewed in favor of Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, and others owing to their expansion of healthcare infrastructure and large public expenditure on healthcare.

Major Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5. GLOBAL RENAL DIALYSIS MARKET, BY TYPES

6. GLOBAL RENAL DIALYSIS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

7. GLOBAL RENAL DIALYSIS MARKET, END USER

8. GLOBAL PAIN MANAGEMENT DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10 COMPANY PROFILE

11 Conclusion

12 Appendix

