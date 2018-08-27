Stem Cell Assay Market to Witness Strong Growth in 2018-2023

Stem cells have a remarkable potential to develop into different types of cells and are involved in the internal repair system of the body. Stem cell assays are the techniques for analyzing the living cells on the parameters of shape, size, besides others with the aim to measure biochemical and cellular functioning of the cells. Such properties make the stem cell assays to be extensively utilized in industrial practices of drug development. Growing biotechnology sector and increasing global burden of diseases like cancer, diabetes, and others are estimated to be the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization in 2017, the number of patients suffering from diabetes was estimated to be about 422 million in 2014. Moreover, WHO projected that by 2030, diabetes would be the seventh leading cause of death across the globe. Additionally, growing healthcare expenditure and rising government support boosts the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as stringent government policies, high procedural cost followed by lack of awareness and skilled forces will restrain the market growth during the projected period, 2017-2023.

Market for Global Stem Cell Assay is estimated to grow at an approximate cagr of 19.80% from 2017 to 2023.

Market Segmentation:

The global stem cell assay market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, assay, application, and end-user.

On the basis of the product, the market is categorized into microelectrode arrays, flow cytometer, cell imaging systems, automated cell counter, kits, and others. The kits segment is sub-segmented into mesenchymal stem cell kits, induced pluripotent stem cell kits, umbilical cord stem cells, and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented into microfabricated assisted technology microfluidics-based cell trap technologies, and others. On the basis of the assay, the market is segmented into cell viability & toxicity assays, cell identification assays, cell proliferation assays, cell apoptosis assays, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into the orthopedic & musculoskeletal spine, dermatology, cardiovascular, central nervous system, and others. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into biotechnology industries, research organizations, academic institutes, and others.

Leading Player in Stem Cell Assay Market:

GE Healthcare (U.K.)

Promega Corporation (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Cell Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.)

Hemogenix (U.S.)

STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (CA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.)

Cellular Dynamics International Inc. (U.S.), and others

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnological Institutes

Research And Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Market Research And Consulting Service Providers

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global stem cell assay market owing to increasing adoption of new technologies and a huge patient population for diseases like diabetes, cancer, and others. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure, the presence of developed economies like the U.S. and Canada within the region fuels the market growth.

The global stem cell assay market in Europe is the second largest owing to the growing biotechnology sector and huge patient population. Additionally, increasing support by the government for research and development boosts the market growth. The U.K stands as the fourth largest contributor to biotechnology research and development across the world.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market for stem cell assay owing to increasing awareness and rising healthcare expenditures within the region. Moreover, the presence of the developing economies like India and China have a developing biotechnology sector which fuels the market growth. In 2017, Indian Brand Equity Foundation estimated that the Indian biotechnology sector held approximately 2% of the total global biotechnology share. India biotechnology industries comprised ~800 related companies and was valued to be approximately around USD 11.6 billion in 2017.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global stem cell assay market due to low per capita healthcare expenditure, lack of awareness, stringent government policies, and presence of poor economies, especially within the in the African region. The Middle East holds a majority of the stem cell assay market in the Middle East & Africa region. A well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of developed economies like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar within the region boosts the market growth of the region.

