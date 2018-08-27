Planning to have some quality time with your dear ones! Simply head towards Prince of Wales theatre and enjoy the award winning classic London show, the multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, The Book Of Mormon! The show is penned from the writers of South Park and still running with packed houses at the Prince of Wales theatre.

The satirical musical, The Book Of Mormon takes shots at everything i.e from organised religion to consumerism, the state of the economy and also at the musical theatre genre. The story of The Book of Mormon is set against the backdrop of a small town in Uganda. The controversial and hilarious musical revolves around two young Mormon missionaries who have been sent to a distant village in Uganda. They are shocked at the cultural divide and more concerned about war, famine, poverty and AIDS than religion.

The show features some heart touching musical numbers such as Spooky Mormon Hell Dream, I Am Africa, Baptize Me, All American Prophet and Tomorrow Is A Latter Day, The Book Of Mormon, etc. In the year 2011, the show made its debut at the Broadway’s Eugene O’Neill’s Theatre and won prestigious Tony awards and Best New Musical, at the Olivier Awards in 2014. After two years, the show made its debut at the London Westend.

Since 2013, the show The Book Of Mormon is entertaining London’s West End audiences and also enjoyed successful tour in Melbourne and the United States. The brilliant show is a heart touching musical with some great funny moments and heart rendering musical numbers.

Prince of Wales is running the houseful shows of The Book of Mormon. The popular theatre was established in the year 1884 by actor-manager Edgar Bruce. Notable architect Charles J. Phipps designed the theatre and since then hosting some of the most popular London shows. The mesmerizing plays and musicals have been hosted at the theatre. So, get set for some memorable time with your dear ones with enjoyable London show, The Book of Mormon!