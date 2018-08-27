New PDF Studio 2018 adds Ribbon UI, Inline Text Editing, Rich Text in Form Fields

Qoppa Software, a leading producer of PDF software, announces version 2018 of PDF Studio, their powerful, intuitive PDF Editor for Windows, Mac and Linux. PDF Studio 2018 adds many new exciting features including:

Redesigned UI with ribbon

Inline text content editing with reflow

New “Fast Sign” feature

Rich text and Unicode support in form fields

New Linux scanning interface with scanning profiles

Create page templates for dynamic forms

The PDF Studio 2018 interface has been redesigned with a Ribbon Toolbar to provide easy and efficient access to the many functions the application has to offer. Compared with the old classic menu, ribbons are enhancing the discoverability of new & existing features, providing users with a simple to use, visual interface to browse through all the tools and find the functions they need. The responsive auto-sizing design also creates better support for different display and windows sizes. For users who prefer the previous layout, an option is available under Preferences to revert to the classic menu.

The new Inline Text Content Editing with reflow provides user friendly text editing directly on the page. PDF Studio’s advanced text recognition logic can detect contiguous text blocks within a document, and organize them into paragraphs and columns. Users can edit text within a PDF as they would in a word processor, including across paragraphs, without worrying about text reflow; they can modify layout by resizing or moving columns and easily change font, style and alignment on text.

The new Fast Sign Tool allows users to create signature stamps that can be quickly applied to documents. Signature stamps can be created in 3 ways: by using a handwritten font, by drawing a signature with a mouse or tablet pen or by importing a scanned signature image. Signed PDFs are automatically flattened upon save to prevent further editing of the signatures or any interactive form fields present in the documents.

Rich Text & Unicode are now fully supported when filling interactive forms, allowing to format and style all or part of the field contents, but also type in strings from multiple fonts, including non-Latin fonts such as Arabic, Chinese and Russian. This feature is certain to please Qoppa’s growing international customer base.

Direct Sane access was implemented on Linux to connect to scanners, resolving many issues caused by the old Sane Daemon interface, and allowing Linux users to set and save many scanning options. Scanning profiles can be started with a single click from the scanning menu and will keep information about the scanner to use, the color options, the DPI resolution or even whether OCR should be performed on the scanned document.

Creating and editing Page Templates is a way to make smarter, more dynamic PDFs. The templates are hidden pages stored within the PDF (usually an interactive PDF form), that can be appended or shown based on a JavaScript trigger saved within the document.