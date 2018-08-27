Global Breast Biopsy Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Breast Biopsy Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

A breast biopsy is a procedure in which tissues are removed from the affected or suspicious area. The removed cells are then examined under a microscope and further tested to check for the presence of breast cancer. A biopsy is the only diagnostic procedure that can determine if the suspicious area is cancerous. Biopsy samples are sent to a laboratory for analysis where experts determine whether the cells are cancerous. The key factors contributing to the growth of the global breast biopsy market include high prevalence of breast cancer, increasing breast cancer screening programs, rising adoption of minimal invasive breast biopsies and high expenditure on breast cancer research. High cost of procedure, risk and harmful effects of breast biopsy are restraining the market. Introduction of new technologies such as vacuum assisted biopsy and rising awareness among women are some opportunity for the market.

The global breast biopsy market is segmented on the basis of type, device and end user. Based on the type, the market is segmented into fine needle biopsy, core needle biopsy, surgical biopsy and others (lymph node and vacuum assisted biopsy. Surgical biopsy is further segmented into incisional and excisional. The core needle biopsy has the significant market during the forecast year and the vacuum assisted biopsy has the significant growth during the forecast year. The device market is segmented into biopsy needles, guidance systems, biopsy tables and localization wires. The end user segment is bifurcated into hospitals, diagnostic centre and research institute.

The global breast biopsy market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global breast biopsy market, followed by Europe. This is mainly due to high prevalence of breast cancer, rising adoption of minimal invasive breast biopsies significantly contributing towards the market growth in the region. The Asia pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global breast biopsy market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing breast cancer screening programs

Some of the key players operating in the global breast biopsy market are Hologic Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd., Leica biosystems and others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as Acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures and product development for the growth of the market.

