Flexibility in a competitive market

The global market is constantly changing and requires a high flexibility of companies and the job market. This does not only concern one specific branch, it applies to all different parts of the economy and various industries. The De Soet Consulting Business Center are aware of that need. Rieta de Soet, CEO of De Soet Consulting, located in Zug, Switzerland, says that Business Center are the best way to keep moving, because standing still automatically leads to a companies death. Especially in a time of constant change. What is modern today could be outdated one month later.

De Soet Consulting Business Center offer fully equipped offices that come in different sizes. The client is able to choose how long he or she would like to work at the Business Center, which size they need and what kind of service they would like to book. Those are no permanent decisions. The customer can change the contract due to the companies changing needs. Rieta de Soet says, that it is the philosophy of De Soet Consulting to give the customer as much freedom and opportunities as possible.

The De Soet Consulting services include translating, secretary, accounting, IT and many more. Even if a specific service is not offered in the catalogue, Rieta de Soet and her team will try their best to fulfill all the customers needs.