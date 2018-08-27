Dental Implants Market 2018 expected to reach USD 5,944.5 million till 2022 by MRFR

Complete Study of “Dental Implants Market” Research Report is added on MarketResearchFuture.com with Latest Advancement. Report covered In a Segregated way like Segmentation with sub segments, Growth Barrier, Major Drivers, Renowned Players strategies and Mega Trends. Outlet till 2022

Dental Implants Market – Scenario:

The global dental implants market is expected to generate a CAGR growth of ~4.6% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022 to touch approximately USD 5,944.5 million. Dental implants are replacement of dental structures such as teeth, bone and others resulting from periodontal diseases or trauma.

Dental Implants Market Dynamics:

The demographic drivers of the dental implants market are increasing geriatric population, growing awareness, and increase in risk factors generating demand such as consumption of fat and sugar rich foods and others.

According to estimates of American Dental Association, approximate 52.3% of adults visited the dentist every six months, and 15.4% per year, in 2015. Thus a large market for dental implants is easily comprehended.

Technical drivers of the market include development of stronger, biocompatible and bio absorbable materials with better osteo-integration properties, development of zirconium alloys, CAD/CAM technology and others. Aesthetically better materials resembling natural teeth has generated larger demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Restraints:

High cost of the dental implants, coupled with poor reimbursements reflected by high out-of-pocket costs is hampering the market. According to the FDI World Dental Federation, estimates out-of-pocket costs represent approximate 55 % of total dental care spending, with comparative figures for general health care amounting to just 20 %.

Prominent Players for:

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet

3M

Nobel Biocare

Osstem Implant and others.

Segments:

The market has been dissected into material type, procedure type, end user and regions to generate a better assessment of the market potential and equity.

Material type – titanium dental implants, zirconium dental implants and others. Titanium implant account for the largest market share in 2016 by material type.

Procedure type – plate-form dental implant, root-form dental implant, and others.

End user – dental research laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics market, and others.

Dental Implants Market News and Analysis:

The global dental implants market is ripe with acquisitions and mergers. The acquisitions and mergers strategy is aimed at cornering all technology and product lines of start-ups and small players and avoiding the development times and specialised skill.

For example, in 2016 Danaher Corporation, agreed to acquire dental implant maker Nobel Biocare Holding, at about $2.2 billion followed by investment of Henry Schein in BioHorizons. Straumann has favoured building product lines by acquiring value brands, including Neodent, Medentika, Biodenta and Mega’Gen which is expected to result in efficiencies of scale and scope, distribution efficiency and others.

Regional Analysis of Dental Implants Market:

North America region is expected to account for the largest market share of the global dental implants market with a market share of 37.6%. The faster uptake of new products and technology, concentration of major players, large insurance penetration are the prime drivers of the U.S. market.

Europe accounts for the second largest market led by Germany, France and the U.K. the large medical devices industry of Germany makes it the largest market in Europe followed by France and the U.K. Asia-Pacific market is expected to generate the fastest growth of ~7.2 %, banking on China, Japan and India. Middle East and Africa is anticipated to generate moderate growth skewed in favour of the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE and others the market.

