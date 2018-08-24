Never out of power with Cooper Generators

As India takes huge strides to take its well deserved position of being one of the super performing economies, it is imperative that it’s powered seamlessly. The country requires uninterrupted source of power as its availability has not kept pace with industrial growth.

Enter, Cooper Corporation offering Cooper Generators which is one of the most advanced generator manufacturing companies in India and aims to bridge the ever-widening gap between power demand and supply. The in-house research and strategic alliances with partners such as Ricardo, UK, have culminated in a peerless class of genset manufacturers. Cooper’s Generator ranging from 10 Kva to 250 Kva is powered by Cooper’s own engines. These engines are assembled at our dedicated state-of-the-art Engines and Generators Plant, consisting of two facilities for testing and assembly.

Cooper Generators boast of thoughtful design and is compact in size, thereby ensuring enormous cost savings for the customer in terms of space requirements. Powered by Cooper engines in diesel, LPG or CNG, these rugged generators provide best-in-class solution for standby power with minimal CapEx & OpEx spend.

Engine Assembly:

2 Cylinder Cooper Engines’ assembly line

Fully automated

A capacity of assembling more than 18,000 engines per year

Precision auto-manufacturing

3/4/6 Cylinder Cooper Engines’ assembly line

Semi-automated line

A capacity of assembling more than 9,000 engines per year

Clean room assembly for precision component assembly like injectors

Engine Testing:

The testing facility consists of engine test beds which are designed to test the compliance of the assembled engine with its ratings, performance and capacity (load). There are 3 testbeds for 2 -cylinder Cooper Engines and 2 test beds for 3/4/6 Cylinder Cooper Engines.

Horiba Testing Facility

Cooper Corp also has an in-house emission testing facility. This has been installed by Horiba Japan and the testbed has been commissioned for testing the swirl movement and emission levels of all the bigger engines (3/4/6 Cylinder Cooper Engines)

What we offer:

Diesel Generators:

The ECOPACK range of diesel-powered generators is a performer par excellence and is a perfect investment for major businesses.

Features

4 Stroke liquid cooled gas engines with Common Rail Direct Injection System (CDRI) technology

Cost-effective: Up to 40% lighter and requires 25% less space with lube oil consumption of only 0.01%

Fitted with ECU and optimal remote control ECU modules that control all critical engine functions

Euro IV, US Tier IV (interim) and CPCB 2 compliant

Noise levels range from 75-57 dbA at one metre under free field conditions

Well-trained network of service dealers pan-India

Gas Generators:

The ECOPACK series of gas-powered generators understand the need of a business and is designed in technical collaboration with Ricardo, UK.

Features

Runs on 2, 3, 4 & 6 cylinder, in-line, 4-stroke Cooper make-LPG gas engine, developed as per Common Rail Direct Injection System (CDRI) technology

Power ranging from 10 KVA – 140 KVA (1.2L to 7.8L)

Electronic Engine Management System

Double overhead camshaft and four valves per cylinder

Safety switches and sensors to regulate water temperature/oil pressure/over speeding/ IMV/rail pressure

Compliant with emission regulations (Euro IV, US EPA Tier IV (interim) & CPCB Stage 2)

Lowest fuel and oil consumption in its class

For more info. Visit: http://generators.coopercorp.in