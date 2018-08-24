General Transport: “Leave logistics to us”

The Ohio-based logistics and transportation services company provides sound solutions that respond to the challenges in a business’s supply chain, lowering downtime and boosting productivity and profitability.

[OHIO, 08/24/2018] – General Transport takes the time to understand its customers’ logistical needs. In doing so, it can come up with customized and comprehensive solutions. With logistics experts, the company’s 30 years experience, and its application of technology, the Ohio-based company can help businesses receive shipments and deliver goods on time.

The company, “General Transport develops customized logistical plans for your freight needs. And from dispatch to destination, we monitor the driver and the cargo, seeing to it that both arrive punctually and safely.”

Customized Logistics Solutions

General Transport ensures that every logistics solution is flexible and dynamic, enabling its customers to meet the changing needs of their businesses. As a result, its programs can help reduce downtime, increase productivity, and boost profitability.

The company’s licensed and trained drivers prioritize efficiency and safety. They follow a schedule strictly. In addition, they use innovative technology and exceptionally maintained vehicles, ensuring the customers’ cargo is in good hands.

What Customers Can Expect

With more than 30 years in the industry, General Transport has the experience and the technology that assures business owners that their cargo would arrive when they need it, where they want it. Customers can expect the following:

• Timely shipment

• Consistent logistics process

• Convenient tracking

• High-performing fleet

• A culture of safety

General Transport remarks, “No matter how small or large your distribution channel, receiving timely shipments from your suppliers and delivering your product on time to your customers is central to your success. You need a transport logistics services partner with knowledge, experience, and resources.”

About General Transport

Since 1985, General Transport offers quality service in the transportation industry. The company dry van, truckload carrier runs an owner-operator fleet with Akron-based company drivers.

General Transport provides logistics services, asset-based services, brokerage services, and more. Go to https://www.generaltransport.com today for more information.