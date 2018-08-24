Dry Block Heaters Market Analysis of Sales, Revenue, Share and Growth Rate 2017-2022

The Global Dry Block Heaters Market witnessed a positive CAGR growth in the forecast period. Ideally, a dry block heater is designed for a long, hassle-free and a reliable service. It does not demand any maintenance or any kind of lubrication. The only maintenance needed for a dry block heater is, its surface areas should be kept clean and the unit should be provided with enough care usually required by a normal electric appliance. Care should be taken to keeping it away from fumes.

Commercially, the present techniques for sample collection include dry block heating systems. For instance, dry block heaters are used in pathology, hospitals, medical colleges. Another use of dry block heating is used in poultry industry that enables hatching of eggs thus acting as a substitute for hens. Therefore, multi-use and versatility is another added advantage boosting the market growth. Driving factors responsible for the growth of dry block heaters market includes rise in medical infrastructure coupled with innovation for sample storage and sample processing. Also, advantages offered coupled with performance of dry block heaters significantly contributed to the market growth.

Segmentation based on type, the dry block heaters market includes Analog type and Digital type. Segmentation based on application, the dry block heaters industry includes industrial use and laboratory use. Laboratory use dominated the market growth in the recent year and is expected to continue dominating the growth in the forthcoming period. Geographical segmentation for dry block heaters market include North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America and Europe market accounted for a larger share in the market owing to production of dry block heaters for medical purpose. APAC and MEA market also accounted for a larger share in the market growth due to rising medical infrastructure coupled with novel medical system and facilities for sample storage and collection. The key players in dry block heaters industry include Grant Instruments, Leibisch GmbH & Co.KG, VLM GmbH, Thermo Scientific, Corning Life Sciences, IKA, Stuart Equipment and Ratek Instruments.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Dry Block Heaters in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Dry Block Heaters market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Liebisch GmbH & Co. KG

VLM GmbH

Grant Instruments

Thermo Scientific

Corning Life Sciences

IKA

Stuart Equipment

Ratek Instruments

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Digital Type

Analog Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Laboratory Use

Industrial Use

