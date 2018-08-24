CoreTechnologie launches latest release of 3D Evolution and announces new team

CoreTechnologie eagerly announces the launch of the 4.2 version of 3D Evolution and Analyzer, while maintaining conducive and productive customer service via a new Sales Technology and Enablement Team.

Detroit, MI – CoreTechnologie (CT), the leading global provider of CAD converter, CAD viewer and 3D interoperability software, announced today the launch of its newest release 3D_Evolution and 3D_Analyzer 4.2, software conversion packages that have gone beyond basic data translation and analysis.

This new version takes on the challenge in the IoT (Internet of Things) in visualization of 3D Modules for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR). Diving deep in the Kernel to reduce polygon counts and removing details of a 3D model using the simplification algorithm to automate the daunting task. Companies are spending weeks to preprocess 3D Models for AR/VR to reduce polygon counts within the 3D Model. Depending on the application requirements, the data can be simplified to the LOD (Level of Detail) desired.

This new release, along with a renewed focus on customer support, has engendered the creation of a new Sales Technology and Enablement Team within the company’s sales engineering organization.

“The team, is designed to help empower our customers and sales team by supplying them with reliable guidance and technical knowledge needed to assist in the implementation of our product; 3D Evolution™.” said David Selliman, VP of North American Operations.

Frank DeLuca, Director of Sales Engineering and Marco Vaquera, Product Manager, both with mechanical engineering degrees, have recently joined the CT team. Frank and Marco have combined 10 years’ experience utilizing 3D Evolution with implementation within PLM applications at well accredited Fortune 500 companies. Their roles will be to provide customers with interoperability solutions, protecting IP of 3D data, and improvements utilizing multiple scripting languages like Enterprise Batch Manager, VBA and Java scripts, to automate processes.

“The team’s critical objective is to provide best-in-class support to customers,” said DeLuca. “CT can now meet our goal to provide the best support in the industry to current and new customers, thus optimizing the efficiency of our ground-breaking programs.”

About CoreTechnologie

CT CoreTechnologie headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany; is the leading provider of 3D Computer Aided Design (CAD) translation software known as 3D_Evolution® (Conversion, Repair, Simplification, Analysis), 3D_Analyzer (CAD Viewer) and 3D_Kernel_IO (CAD interoperability API). The company’s mission is to optimize the interoperability space and help organizations to effectively share engineering data in the product lifecycle management (PLM) process. Learn more at http://www.coretechnologie.com

3D_Evolution™ is a trademark of CT CoreTechnologie GmbH.

A PR BY 1888 Press Release