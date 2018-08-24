Cloud Network Infrastructure Market 2018 Global Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Cloud network infrastructure is an innovation for data storage. It majorly consists of three services namely, software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). It is observed that enterprises are shifting towards cloud computing services due to increased expense in ICT spending and rising data security threats.

Cloud Network Infrastructure Market, has designed cloud infrastructure model named as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. In IaaS model a vendor provides clients access to storage, by paying the amount concerning the storage space, networking, servers and other computing resources in the cloud. In PaaS, a service provider offers access to a cloud-based environment in which users can build and deliver applications. And in SaaS, the service provider provides software and applications to the client through the internet. Users subscribe to the software and access it via the web or vendor application programming interface.

The mobility of data and its accessibility, continuity in business operations, cost saving from buying physical storage devices, visibility and on-demand business scalability are some of the key factors driving the Cloud Network Infrastructure Market.

The global cloud network infrastructure market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Hewlett-Packard (U.S.),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Dell, Inc. (U.S.),

EMC Corporation (U.S.),

NetApp, Inc. (U.S.),

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Alphabet Inc. (Google) (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Segments:

The global cloud network infrastructure market is segmented by components and end-user. The component segment consists of hardware and services. The hardware component is further bifurcated into servers, disk storage, and Ethernet switches. The service segment includes platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, content delivery networks/applications, managed hosting and colocation services. The deployment segment consists of public, private and hybrid. The organization segment includes small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises.

The end-user application consists of BFSI, consumer goods, and retail, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, government, education and research, media & entertainment, manufacturing, business & consulting services, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global cloud network infrastructure market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America market accounts for highest share in the global cloud network infrastructure market. Owing to the increasing IT requirements and growing adoption of cutting-edge data center technologies.

The market in the U.S. is expected to experience a greater share as a significant number of organizations are shifting towards cloud services. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The rise in the number of small & medium size enterprises and the growing e-commerce sector in the region is boosting the cloud network infrastructure market.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Software Providers

System Integrators

Distributors and Resellers

Government and Standardization Bodies

Telecom Operators

Healthcare Organizations

Financial Organizations

