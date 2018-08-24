Air Bearings Market: New Technological Advancements And Extensive R&D

​Air Bearings Market: Introduction

Air bearings are of two types, namely, aerodynamical or aerostatical bearings. Air bearings use thin film of air which is pressurised in order to obtain an interface between the surfaces which has very less friction and is load bearing and these two surfaces do not come in physical contact with each other. This pressurised air is the lubricating factor in air bearings. Due to absence of contact between the two surfaces, the problems of friction, lubricant handling, heat, wear and tear etc., are avoided. The air bearing is designed in such a way that the pressure generated between the face of the surfaces supports the load, even if there is constant air escape from the gap. There is a small differentiating factor between aerodynamical and aerostatical bearings; the aerodynamical bearings can form the air cushion owing to the movement whereas the aerostatical bearings need external force to generate pressure. The air bearings typically find their application in fast running machines (for example, high speed spindles) and in precision machinery tools. The vital aspect of aerostatic (or hydrostatic) bearings is that there is zero friction even if the movement is little or even if there is no movement at all due to external force. Aerodynamic bearings (or hydrodynamic bearings) do not need external supply of air, though there is a possibility of friction and wear till adequate velocity is attained in order to create the gap between the surfaces.

Air Bearings Market: Growth Drivers

Air bearings are largely used for various applications such as precision machine tools, coordinate measuring machines, high speed machines and so on, owing to their advantages such as zero friction, straight motion, increased durability, accuracy in positioning, low costs, zero wear, silent operation, smoother operation and higher damping quotient. High repeatability is possible due to elimination of friction. Non-contact aspect leads to zero wear which results in elimination of particle generation and improving machine performance. This also facilitates low noise and silent operation and the procedure becomes smooth. The fluid film causes damping effect ensuing better controllability and greater active stiffness. Moreover, the air bearings do not need any synthetic or mineral-oil based lubrication, consequently eliminating the use of oil and other lubricants. Also the positive pressure of air pushes the dust away in harsh environments. High speeds along with high accelerations are possible as there are no chances of slip over, as in the case of roller bearings. New technological advancements and extensive R&D have made it possible to come up with newer innovations in this field triggering the adoption of air bearings in industrial applications. These advantages elevate the importance of air bearings, thereby driving the growth of the air bearings market.

Air Bearings Market: Growth Restraints

There are few limitations of air bearings that could pose a challenge to the growth of the air bearings market. The most important aspect is the geometry along with accuracy which is essential during the manufacturing process. If the air which is forced from external sources gets contaminated and is not clean or dry, it can cause problems in the working of the bearings. They also need some power to supply the air and unavailability of power of the required level might cause improper functioning of the bearings. These can be the restraining factors that could be unhealthy to the adoption and growth of the air bearings market.

Air Bearings Market: Key Players

There are many companies in the air bearings market. The key players in this market include Newway Air Bearings, Nelson Air, OAV Air Bearings, Air Bearing Ltd., TOTO Ltd., Canon USA, Inc., Airfloat and ABTech Inc.

