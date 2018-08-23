The 53rd FHRAI Convention To Organise Hospitality And Supply Chain Exhibition

The 53rd FHRAI Convention of (FHRAI) Federation of Hotels & Restaurant Association of India, the single largest business & networking platform in the hospitality sector, will be organising a Hospitality and Supply Chain Exhibition at their upcoming 53rd FHRAI Annual Convention, to be held at the Ramada Lucknow Hotel & Convention Centre from 20th – 22nd September 2018.

The exhibition will be featuring the latest products and technologies in hospitality and the supply chain network and will run concurrently with the convention. The exhibition will offer the delegates with an opportunity to stay abreast of state-of-the-art technologies, new services and products in hospitality sector, source them and build networks.

The Exhibitors profile has been broadly put under the following categories as follows:

A. Equipment & Machine Suppliers for F& B services, Suppliers of commercial kitchen equipment and accessories, Refrigeration & cold rooms, Crockery, table ware & cutlery, Hospitality Engineering & IT products, Equipment & Inventory for Bars, pubs, Institutional suppliers of all food items, Suppliers of all beverage including liquor, Vending Machine suppliers.

B. Suppliers of Consumables & disposables, suppliers of toiletries & hygiene items, Hygiene sanitations & housekeeping equipments, pest control & treatment, Laundry Items & equipments, Suppliers of electrical & Electronics equipments, Manufacturers of alternate energy products, interior designers & architects, Carpet & Furniture Manufacturers, Manufacturers & Suppliers of decorative Accessories.

Mr Garish Oberoi, President, FHRAI stated that “The Hospitality and Supply Chain Exhibition is a premium hospitality & supply chain exhibition which provides the attendees with the opportunity to explore the display of a comprehensive array of the latest trends in Technologies, Products & services in Hospitality sector.”

Themed on Spiritual & Wellness Tourism, the Annual Convention offers an excellent opportunity for the delegates from across the country to network with top policy makers, captains of industry, top notch entrepreneurs, global experts and distinguished representatives from civil society. Around 1200 delegates from India and abroad are expected to attend this Convention, which includes prominent hoteliers and all major stakeholders from the Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

The convention ends on the 22nd September 2018 at 7:00 PM, with Chief Guest Smt. Rashmi Verma, Secretary, Tourism, GOI, conferring the FHRAI Hospitality Awards to noted achievers from the Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

ABOUT FHRAI

“Federation of Hotels & Restaurant Association of India” (FHRAI) is the apex body of the Indian hospitality industry representing hotels, restaurants and associates, spanning the length and breadth of our vast country. Founded in 1955 by the legendary hotelier Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi, the organisation has diligently built on its glorious legacy and is today recognised as the pre-eminent national voice of our industry and is also proud to have played a seminal role in shaping the growth trajectory of India’s vibrant tourism sector. FHRAI enjoys the distinction of the being the third largest Hotel & Restaurant Industry Association in the world.” For further details please visit www.fhrai.com.