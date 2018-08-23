Synthetic Fiber Market Trends, Analysis, Application & Type Forecast to 2026

Global synthetic fiber market is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 90 Bn by the end of 2026, according to a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). According to the research, the global synthetic fiber market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the period 2017-2026.

Synthetic fibers are used in a wide range of end-use applications on account of their superior properties such as stain-resistance and durability. Use of synthetic fibers is growing in the home furnishing sector, as a booming and rapidly evolving middle class in Asia pushes up demand. The gradual shift towards electric vehicles represents lucrative opportunities for synthetic fiber manufacturers, as the focus is on manufacturing vehicles that are light-weight.

In a bid to give readers detailed insights, the report has segmented the market on the basis of fiber type and end-use industries. On the basis of fiber type, the key segments of the market include polyester, nylon, acrylic, and ‘other. Among these, demand for polyester remains significant, owing to its price and availability. The polyester segment accounted for over half of revenue share of the global market, and is likely to add to its revenue share by the end of the forecast period. Demand will be fuelled by the use of polyester in manufacturing the interior household furnishings and automotive lining.

On the basis of end-use, the key segments of the synthetic fiber market include industrial use, apparel, home furnishing, and ‘others’. Among these, demand for synthetic fibers is likely to remain healthy in the industrial use segment. In this segment, synthetic fibers are used for a range of applications, and overall growth of the industrial sector is likely to create growth opportunities for market players during the assessment period.

