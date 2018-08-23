Soy Extracts Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

We have produced a new premium report Soy Extracts Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Soy Extracts. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Soy Extracts Market by applications(animal nutrition, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals), by ingredients (carboxymethyl cellulose, ethylcellulose, methylcellulose), by types(flavonoids, phytochemicals, phytosterols, polyphenols) through main geographies in the Global Soy Extracts Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Soy Extracts Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Soy Extracts Market are global soy extracts include Alpro, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Beiersdorf Australia Limited, Hebei Bonherb, Natrol LLC, Novaforme, Layn, Life Extension, 3W Botanical Extract, Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry , and WhiteWave Services Inc.

Global soy extracts market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 5.0% and 5.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Soy extracts are medicinal as well as nutritional ingredients derived from soya beans. Soy Extracts contain isoflavons that exhibit phytoestrogen properties and it is ideal for treating medical conditions involving extreme estrogen hormone imbalance. A research study has found out that soy extracts inhibits the growth of estrogen independent breast cancer tumors better than genistein. Soy Extracts find applications in treatments for cancer prevention, high cholesterol levels in body, menopausal symptoms, osteoporosis, and some other medical conditions. Due its properties that help in protection of skin and anti—ageing process, soy extracts find applications in various cosmetic and skincare products. Moreover, they find applications in protein supplements, functional foods & beverages and other pharmaceutical products. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of soy extracts products among public is expected aid the growth of soy extracts market globally.

Approval for new soy extract products based on research and development gives the impetus to global soy extracts market. Major players in the global soy extracts market such as Alfro, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Beiersdorf Australia Limited, and Natrol LLC among others have invested heavily for new product development and they are expected to benefit from new products. North America dominates the global soy extracts market due to the increase in cultivation in the U.S. which is the largest soybeans producer in the world. Europe, Asia and Latin American soy extracts markets are expected to grow significantly due to the increased production of soybeans and demand for pharmaceutical, functional food and beverages and personal care products based on soybean extracts.

Increase in production in major soybean exporting countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia is anticipated to have a positive impact on the global soya extracts market. A stable lower price for soybeans due to increased production is expected to drive the growth of the global soy extracts market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for dietary supplements is expected to benefit the soy extracts market worldwide. The medicinal properties of soy extracts helpful for skincare treatments are expected to fuel the demand for soy extracts in personal care industry. Additionally, increase in demand for functional foods & beverages are expected to drive the growth of the market. The major players in the soy extracts market are expected to find opportunities for expansion in the pharmaceutical sector, as the medicinal properties of soy extracts are ideal for treatment of cancer, hormonal imbalance, high cholesterol, and menopause among other medical conditions. Due to the presence of estrogen elements in soy extracts, excessive consumption of it can have negative implications for males. Moreover, the phytates present in soy extracts can adversely regulate the intake of essential nutrients in the body. These are the major restraints of the global soy extracts market.

Segments Covered:

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Soy extracts market. Moreover, the global soya extracts market is segmented by applications, by ingredients and by types. The global soy extracts market by applications covers animal nutrition, functional food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others. On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented as activated carbon, carboxymethyl cellulose, ethylcellulose, methylcellulose, microcrystalline cellulose, phosphorous chemicals, succinic acids and others. Based on extracts type, the market is segmented as flavonoids, phytochemicals, phytosterols, polyphenols, stanol & sterol esters and some others.

Geographies covered

The global soy extracts market covers analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (including Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Increase in area of cultivation of soybean in USA, the largest soybean producing country in the world, drives the North American region, which is the largest soy extracts market. Approval for several new pharmaceutical products based on soy extracts is expected to drive the growth of the European soy extracts market. Further, growing demand emand for functional foods & beverages and personal care products in emerging markets of Asia-Pacific are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific soy extracts market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of soy extracts globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of soy extracts.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the soy extracts market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the soy extracts market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

