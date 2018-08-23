Creative Agency CuCo Creative Win Two International Design Awards

CuCo Creative, a Bournemouth-based design, branding and marketing agency, were recently awarded with two international creative accolades at the prestigious 24th Annual Communicator Awards.

The agency secured a ‘Communicator of Distinction’ Award in both the Overall Design and the Business to Consumer Brochure categories.

The Communicator Awards is a leading international awards programme honouring creative ideas in marketing and communications. Entries to this year’s competition were submitted by creative industry professionals around the world ranging from creative agencies and freelance designers to production firms, PR firms and in-house professionals.

The Awards are judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AVIVA), which consists of top-trier industry professionals from renowned media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms, including Disney, MTV Networks, Estee Lauder, Victoria’s Secret and Yahoo!

However, the Communicator Awards were not the first accolades the successful agency earned: In 2015, CuCo was the only agency in the South of England to win a RAR award.

Multi-award-winning CuCo will be celebrating their 10 year Anniversary in September this year. The team are proud of their achievements and the two brand new shiny trophies make the 10th year of CuCo extra special.

