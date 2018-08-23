Corey Culver Takes 2018 Amateur Long Drive™ Open World Championship Presented by Whisky River and Chase 54 at Barefoot Resort & Golf

After three days of competition Corey Culver advanced out of the Military / Veteran division to take the overall win in the 2018 Amateur Long Drive™ World Championship presented by Dale Jr’s Whisky River and Chase 54.

Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, NC-SC – Myrtle Beach, SC, USA. 134 competitors from 5 countries and 25 states converged on Barefoot Resort & Golf August 16th – 18th for the 2018 Amateur Long Drive™ (ALD) World Championship presented by Dale Jr’s Whisky River and Chase 54.

Male and female competitors teed up in Youth, Junior, Adult, Senior, Super Senior, Military/Veteran, and Adaptive categories to determine divisional champions. Up to 4 hitters from each division with a qualifying drive (predetermined length) advanced into the the Open World Championship Elimination Rounds to determine the top competitor in Amateur, Military / Veteran, and Adaptive categories. Corey Culver, a Marine Sargent from Kings Bay, GA advanced from the Military rounds after winning the divisional title earlier in the day. Ryan Thiele of Charleston, SC advanced from the Amateur rounds, and Chris Arnold of Nashville, TN advanced from the Adaptive Golf rounds. Thiele had finished second in a playoff earlier in the day to J.P. Patrylo in the Adult Male Championship Rounds where Arnold won his Adaptive division.

Corey Culver won the Open World Championship with a drive of 309 yards in a 20 mph headwind that challenged the hitters all three days.

On hand for the event were some well-known names in the world of long drive. Three time World Long Drive Champion, Sean “The Beast” Fister and Reigning World Long Drive Masters Champion, Jeff Crittenden provided on air commentary as well has assisting with competitor scoring. One Stop Power Shop’s Bobby Peterson and Paul “Chewy” Howell provided an exhibition during an intermission demonstrating some of the drills and preparation used by professional long drivers. Howell’s plugged drive (during the exhibition) of 347 yards was the longest of the three days.

Here are the winners of each division:Youth Female: Hannah Marsden | Youth Male: Dallas Johnson | Junior Female: Rachael Wilkenson | Junior Male: Daxx Carr | Adult Female: Tina Gac | Adult Male: J.P. Patrylo | Senior Female: Dale Bellaire Patterson | Senior Male : Mark Lawrence | Super Senior Male: Dennis Duncan | Veteran: Corey Culver | Senior Veteran: Paul Williams | VGA: John Camping | VGA Senior: Steve Kubik | Adaptive Division Winners: Rich O’Brien; Thomas Maneely; Fred Gutierrez; Gianna Rojas; Josh Swindle; Byron Heyward; Chris Arnold; & Henry O’Grady

2018 Amateur Long Drive Open World Champion: Corey Culver

For more information visit the ALD website at https://amateurlongdrive.com. ALD World Championship at Barefoot Resort & Golf was sponsored by Dale Jr’s Whisky River – North Myrtle Beach, Chase 54, Leupold Optics, House of Blues – Myrtle Beach, PGA Superstores – Myrtle Beach, John Daily’s Grip It & Sip It, and Signarama.

