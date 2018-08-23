Best Friend Bracelets

Initial Charms

I opened my affordable fashion jewelry Etsy Store around March 2017 and I am pleased to say that I have made over 2700 sales and counting!!

My vision began 4 years ago to create simple affordable fashion jewelry that appeals to a variety of women and can be worn everyday, with any outfit.

I love Jewelry that can transition from an anklet to a bracelet with a click of a clasp, or turn a European charm into a dangle charm. Customize your jewelry to fit your personality and style.