Application Management Services Market 2018: Historical Analysis, Opportunities, Latest Innovations and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

In the process to increase the customer base, business organizations are developing and providing higher level of user satisfaction services, which eventually increase the business workflow efficency and effectiveness. At present, business enterprises need effecitve business applications to improve and support business workflow. Moreover, with the rapid development in IT infrastructure, business enterprises are increasingly evolving with advance business applications which help them to strategise themselves according to the need of the end-users. Thus, with increase in business application it is necessary for business organizations to manage their services. Thus, Application Management Services (AMS) facilitate the business enterprises to manage the large number of business application. The AMS is a complete service management of business applications commencing right from the conceptualization to modification to deployment and maintenance and support.

Being a complete service solution, AMS offers services which covers life-cycle stages of application which include application development, monitoring & support, maintenance, and others. However, increase in mobile applications which surge the demand for management services are expected to be one of the propelling factors for the AMS market over the forecast period.

Increase in Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) in the business organization is anticipated to increase the demand for management services for the hardware, software, and services. Thus, AMS faciliates to lower the operational and capital expenditure of the business enterprises. On the other side, with rise in mobile application also increases the security risk for private and confidential information which is expected to hinder the growth of AMS market over the forecast period. Additionally, high investments in application security, which increases IT applications expenditure budget, is expected pose as one of the barriers for AMS market over the next few years.

Major Key Players

Some of the key players of Application Management Services market include Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France),Infosys (India), Oracle Corporation(U.S.),SAP(Germany),Deloitte (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Optimum Solutions (Singapore), Neoris (U.S), Sierra-Cedar, Inc. (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Cognizant (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), DXC (U.S.), HCL (India), IBM (U.S.), Wipro (India), and Tech Mahindra (India)

According to MRFR, the global Application Management Services market is expected to reach approximately over USD 35 billion by 2023 growing at a 22% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023

Segmentation

The application management services market is categorized into service-type, organization size, deployment, and end-user.

The service-type of the application management services market is differentiated into system integration, support & maintenance, database management, consulting services, modernization services, and others. On the basis of deployment, the market consists of on-premises and on-cloud. Based on the organization size, the market is divided as large enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Furthermore, large enterprises are acquainted with well advanced IT resources and can readily increase their IT budgets for engaging numerous application management strategies. Whereas, the small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to adopt the lift-and-shift migration strategy that eventually lead to lower their operational expenditure and enhance their business efficiency which is anticipated to be one of the driving factors for the SME sector over the next few years.

Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the market is segregated into BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life science, energy & utilities, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Application Management Services is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have a significant growth in the application management services market. The United States and Canada are the leading countries in the region. This is due to presence of large number of service providers in the region. Europe is also expected to have a substantial growth in the market. The United Kingdom, France, and Germany are expected to be leading countries due to the increase in adoption of cloud services. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the AMS market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the application management services market. This is attributed to increased investment from advance economies to boost small and medium business organization.

