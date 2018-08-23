Affordable Accounting and Taxation Services in South Africa

Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services in Table View, South Africa delivers excellent accounting and taxation services. Their primary target remains small to medium sized corporate firms including both Close Corporations and Ltd.’s. While their larger clients have turnovers close to 100 million, their services are also available to individuals and non-incorporated sole traders. The company’s registration as a practicing member of The South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA) and as a tax practitioner with the SARS serves as a sign of reliability.

The company offers “one stop shopping” for their clients covering many diverse service areas. They ensure that they provide the clients with efficient value-added services. They work in close partnership with their clients to ensure that the business grows aided by the best business and tax practices. Over the years, they have built up solid personal relationships with their clients. Their friendly and trained staff deals with client queries promptly and efficiently.

The Services extended by the company include:

1. Accounting Services: Registered with SAIPA, the company is able to perform duties like preparation of Annual Financial Statements and acting as a registered Accounting professional and officer to Trusts and Close Corporations respectively. They also cater to all book-keeping and accounting functions of individuals and organisations. They further offer services like payroll preparations, detailed VAT reporting and submission of VAT returns, and preparation of books, accounts and Sole Traders.

2. Taxation Services: They are registered tax practitioners with the SARS and cater to all tax needs of Corporates, Trusts and individuals. Their services include Tax planning, strategy and advice, filing of company and individual tax returns, Tax allowances and incentives for SME’s, VAT and PAYE returns, Capital gains tax and Dividend tax. They also extend services like Tax Compromise applications and salary packages and tax optimisation.

3. Other Services: Apart from the above accounting and taxation services, the company also attends to other needs including – VAT, WCA, SDL and PAYE registrations, BEE certification for EME’s, Tax clearance certificates, statutory returns, business valuations, corporate and trust secretarial services, due diligence testing and import and export license application assistance.

They are always catering to the needs of their clients and resolving queries. All client queries are answered within 24 hours. Clients can send in their queries via live consultations over the phone or through e-mail.

To know more about the company, visit their website: https://atlanticaccounting.co.za/

Contact:

181 Blaauwberg Rd, Table View

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 0215561641