VEGREX COMMUNICATIONS EXTENDS ITS SUPPORT TOWARDS KERALA FLOOD VICTIMS

New Delhi: Continuing further on their efforts to contribute towards the society under their CSR initiative ‘BIHAAN’, team VEGREX again came forward for a noble cause of donating for the flood affected people in Kerala. The donations comprised of several cartons of cereals, glucose biscuits, pulses, grains and multiple other basic food items along with medical supplies much required in the current situation in the flood hit state. The donations were handed over directly to the competent Kerala government authorities at the Kerala House located in New Delhi near Jantar Mantar.

Looking at the present scenario of the state of Kerala, the management at VEGREX started sourcing food and relief materials along with medical supplies to be sent further ahead. The condition in the state has shifted from rescue to relief with the state government doing all in its limits to bring back the state to normalcy.

Expressing her views about this activity conducted under BIHAAN and feeling content, Monaly Sinha, MD, Vegrex Communications Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are very thankful to the Government of Kerala for giving us an opportunity to serve our countrymen in a time when they need us the most. Every bit of contribution helps towards the cause and we urge everyone to support. In a time when the whole nation stands with the people of Kerala, it was our duty and moral obligation to do our part. We believe that in times of crisis, intent is what brings people closer and together. We are very happy that the donations were received very generously by the authorities who appreciated our efforts towards the cause. We will pray and hope that the state returns to its glorious self very soon and we all stand with the people of the state in these difficult times.”