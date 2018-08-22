The New York City real estate market has gotten so bad that people are paying millions to live in the basement

New York City real estate may currently be a buyer’s market at all price points, but that doesn’t mean it’s becoming any less outrageous.

The real estate market in New York City has gotten so expensive that many buyers are forgoing apartments in the sky for basements underground, according to a recent New York Times article.

“As prices continue to decline in the luxury market, developers are keen on maximizing every square foot, including below-grade space, while buyers seek out bargains in a supply-heavy market,” writes reporter Stefanos Chen.

Underground apartments are becoming so popular that a pilot program is in the works for the creation of legal basement and cellar apartments in East New York, Brooklyn, reports Chen, adding that while some basement apartments are legal, cellar apartments aren’t.

Park Slope city councilman Brad Lander told Chen there’s probably more than 300,000 residents in illegal basement and cellar apartments in the city. If the program is successful, below-grade units would, ideally, help bring more affordable housing to the city.

For buyers, these below-grade spaces offer more space for roughly one-fourth of the cost per square foot than other units in the same building, reports Chen, citing data from StreetEasy. But they often still cost millions.

Another buyer said she bought a 2,100-square-foot, two-bedroom underground duplex on the Upper West Side for $2.3 million – twice the size of her place in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. She told the Times the smaller apartment above her was listed for roughly $1 million more.

Living underground has a few limitations

Below-grade spaces do have their limitations: bedrooms aren’t permitted in a completely below-grade space, and because of plumbing rules, only half-bathrooms (read: no showers) are allowed, according to the Times.

Developers can use the basement as “rec rooms” for ground-floor buyers or place full apartments below street level, creating taller ceilings and full length windows to increase the appeal of the space.