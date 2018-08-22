Personal Care Wipes Market Size to reach $24.4 billion by 2024

According to a new report published by KBV research, the Global Personal Care Wipes Market size is expected to reach $24.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Baby personal care wipes held the dominant share in the Global Personal Care Wipes Market by Type in 2017. The Intimate Personal Care Wipes market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.7% during (2018 – 2024).
The Supermarket/Hypermarket is expected to the most lucrative Distribution Channel in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Specialty Store market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% during (2018 – 2024).
The Europe market dominated the Global Personal Care Wipes Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during (2018 – 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across countries in the discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of La Fresh, Procter and Gamble Co., Rockline Industries, Diamond Wipes International, Kimberly Clark Corporation, NicePak International, Meridian Industries Inc., Unicharm International, Johnson & Johnson, and Edgewell Personal Care.
Global Personal Care Wipes Market Size and Segmentation
By Type
Baby
General
Intimate
Cosmetic
By Distribution Channel
Online
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Specialty Store
Pharmacy
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
La Fresh
Procter and Gamble Co.
Rockline Industries
Diamond Wipes International
Kimberly Clark Corporation
NicePak International
Meridian Industries Inc.
Unicharm International
Johnson & Johnson
Edgewell Personal Care
