Overview of hunting Broadhead Blade System in Rexpid

Rexpid has become a world class manufacturer of outdoor sports. Striving for perfection has emphasized quality and engineering advancement over short term sales numbers has ensured the continued growth of Rexpid. Through fresh innovations, highly advanced automated production lines, and strategic worldwide cooperations, Rexpid will continue to stand tall with quality and growth for years to come, we want to be your long-term partner to reach new heights.

company Vision:

Lead in quality of broadhead

Lead in practicing social responsibility

Lead in product innovation and customer satisfaction

Specifications:

Weight: 125 grains

Cutting diameter: 1⁹⁄₁₆˝ on 125 grain

Blade Thickness: 0.028˝ on 125 grain

Stainless Steel

Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact.

No Rubber Band Needed:

Blade system is specifically engineered to increase the penetrating and destructive power. The easy-open gear attached blades stay collapsed as the arrow silently flies through the air, giving you the accuracy of your practice tips, with the deadly action of a large blade broadhead. The Rexpid Ⅲ is designed to help create larger and deeper entrance wounds, allowing you to take down your game quickly.

Specifications:

Weight: 100 grains

Cutting diameter: 1⁷⁄₁₆˝

Blade Thickness: 0.028˝

Stainless Steel

Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact.

RX-S:

Specifications:

Weight: 100 grains

Cutting diameter: 1½˝

Blade Thickness: 0.035˝

Immediate and simultaneous opening of the blades upon impact

Superior flight, Precision grade mechanical system

“Locked and Loaded”

Creates more powerful force to penetrate

Rexpid RX-S unlocks all 3 blades upon tip impact.

The blades are locked in place until the tip hits the animal.

The tip impact triggers all the blades to open Blades are locked during ﬂights to ensure stability.

Are you searching for Broadhead Blade Technology and Hunting Broadhead Blade System? Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact. Blade system is specifically engineered to increase the penetrating and destructive power.